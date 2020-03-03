Napoli v Inter Milan preview, team news, prediction and more | Coppa Italia 2019-20

Udinese Calcio v FC Internazionale - Serie A

A place in the final of the Coppa Italia is up for grabs when Napoli host Inter Milan in the second leg of their semi-final tie at the Estadio San Paolo in Naples.

The Pertenopei had edged the first leg in a narrow 1-0 victory three weeks ago, with a second-half strike by Fabian Ruiz settling the contest at San Siro, leaving all to play for in the return leg.

Napoli v Inter Milan Head-to-Head

This will be the 32nd meeting between the two sides, and Napoli have the advantage; having won 14 matches and scored 33 goals compared to the ten victories managed by Inter, although the Milanese side have scored seven goals more than their opponents.

Napoli form guide: WDWWW

Inter Milan form guide: WWLLW

Napoli v Inter Milan Team News

Napoli team news: Napoli are without star defender, Kalidou Koulibaly, who is still sidelined with a hip injury. Kevin Malcuit is also out with a torn ACL, and winger Amin Younes picked up the flu last week.

Napoli injuries: Kalidou Koulibaly, Kevin Malcuit

Doubtful: Amin Younes

Inter Milan team news: Antonio Conte has been boosted by the return to fitness of first-choice keeper and captain, Samir Handanovic. However, the former Juventus manager is still without Kwadwo Asamoah (knee), Stefano Sensi (foot), and Roberto Gagliardini (foot).

Inter Milan injuries: Kwadwo Asamoah, Stefano Sensi, Roberto Gagliardini

Napoli v Inter Milan Predicted XI

Napoli predicted XI: David Ospina; Marco Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Kostas Manolas, Giovani De Lorenzo; Allan, Piotr Zielinski, Fabian Ruiz; Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens, Jose Callejon

Inter Milan Predicted XI: Samir Handanovic; Diego Godin, Martin Skrinniar, Stefan de Vrij; Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Victor Moses; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Napoli v Inter Milan Prediction

Napoli are easily one of the form teams of Serie A, having seen a massive upturn in fortunes since the middle of January.

The Pertenopei are currently on an impressive run, having lost just one of their last nine matches in all competitions. Gennaro Gattuso seems to have found the perfect balance in the squad after earlier debacles under Carlo Ancelotti.

They'll have been buoyed by their draw with Spanish heavyweights Barcelona, and head into this fixture in confident mood, with full belief that they can get the job done in front of their fans.

Inter Milan have seen a drop from their early season blitz, and their recent form has seen questions asked of their title credentials. While they deserve praise for overachieving at this stage, it has not been entirely convincing.

The Nerazzurri have struggled to impose themselves against elite sides this season, evidenced by their early exit from the Champions League group stage. There have also been season-defining losses to Lazio and Juventus in the league, as well as to Napoli in the Coppa Italia.

If Inter Milan up the ante, they are capable of overturning their first-leg deficit, and the fact that their weekend clash with Juventus was postponed gave them some extra days of rest.

However, Napoli's good run of form is unlikely to come to an end and, with the Coppa Italia representing their best shot at a trophy this season, they will likely do enough to nick the result and progress to the final.

Verdict: Napoli 1-1 Inter Milan