Napoli vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2020-21

The Coppa Italia returns with a set of high-octane semi-final fixtures this week as Napoli take on Atalanta at the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will be intent on securing a victory in this match.

Napoli are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have shown tremendous improvement under Gennaro Gattuso since the start of the season. The Neapolitans eased past Parma by a 2-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this game.

Atalanta suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Lazio in their previous game and have slipped to seventh place in the Serie A standings as a result. La Dea have been excellent in the Coppa Italia so far and will view the competition as an opportunity to win silverware this season.

Napoli vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

Napoli have a good record against Atalanta and have won 13 matches out of a total of 32 games played between the two teams. Atalanta have managed 10 victories against Napoli and can potentially trouble their opponents this week.

The previous game between the two sides in October last year ended in an emphatic 4-1 victory for Napoli. Hirving Lozano was at his lethal best on the day and will play an important role in this game.

Atalanta form guide: L-W-W-D-D

Napoli form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Top 5 Barcelona players so far this season

Napoli vs Atalanta Team News

Napoli are missing a few key players

Napoli

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz is yet to recover from the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad. Dries Mertens is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Fabian Ruiz, Dries Mertens

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta have a strong squad

Atalanta

Hans Hateboer is still struggling with an injury and remains sidelined for this game. Robin Gosens and Cristian Romero are back in the squad for the Coppa Italia and are likely to feature in this match.

Injured: Hans Hateboer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Napoli vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret; Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Nikola Maksimovic, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Diego Demme; Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne; Victor Osimhen

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Cristian Romero, Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti; Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Matteo Pessina, Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata

Napoli vs Atalanta Prediction

Both Napoli and Atalanta have enjoyed plenty of success in the final third in recent weeks and will look to put early pressure on their opponents in this fixture. Victor Osimhen is back for Napoli and will give Gennaro Gattuso's side a cutting edge in the penalty area.

Atalanta have a few issues to work on defensively and cannot afford to make the same mistakes they made against Lazio over the weekend. Napoli have been more convincing over the past month and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-2 Atalanta

Also Read: 10 greatest managers in Serie A history