Napoli vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Napoli are back in action in the Serie A this weekend as they take on Bologna in an important match at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday. Napoli have built a strong squad this season and are the favourites to win this match.

Bologna are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Cagliari last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Napoli, on the other hand, find themselves in sixth place in the league table at the moment and will be intent on securing a top-four finish this season. The Neapolitans played out a 3-3 draw against Sassuolo in their previous game and will need to do a better job this weekend.

Napoli vs Bologna Head-to-Head

Napoli have a predictably positive record against Bologna and have won 16 matches out of a total of 29 matches played between the two teams. Bologna have managed only nine victories against Napoli and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The reverse fixture between the two Serie A sides took place in November last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Napoli. Victor Osimhen scored the only goal on the day and will want to make his mark on this fixture.

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: D-W-L-W-L

Bologna form guide in the Serie A: L-W-D-D-W

Napoli vs Bologna Team News

Napoli

Andrea Petagna and Hirving Lozano are injured at the moment and will be excluded from the squad for this match. Dries Mertens has recovered from his knock and is likely to feature in this game.

Injured: Andrea Petagna, Hirving Lozano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bologna

Bologna have several injury concerns going into this match and will have to do without Federico Santander, Nicolas Dominguez, Gary Medel, and Mitchell Dijks against Napoli this weekend. Jerdy Schouten is suspended and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Federico Santander, Nicolas Dominguez, Gary Medel, Mitchell Dijks, Aaron Hickey, Takehiro Tomiyasu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jerdy Schouten

Napoli vs Bologna Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret; Faouzi Ghoulam, Kalidou Koulibaly, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Diego Demme, Fabian Ruiz; Matteo Politano, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens; Victory Osimhen

Bologna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski; Ibrahima Mbaye, Adama Soumaora, Danilo, Lorenzo De Silvestri; Mattias Svanberg, Andrea Poli; Roberto Soriano, Nicola Sansone, Andreas Skov Olsen; Musa Barrow

Napoli vs Bologna Prediction

Napoli have built an impressive squad under Gennaro Gattuso this season and have several players that can singlehandedly win them this game. The likes of Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, and Victor Osimhen are lethal on their day and will want to make a statement in this fixture.

Bologna have managed eight points from their last five games and will need to be at their best in this match. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Bologna

