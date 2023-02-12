Napoli vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2023

In a clash between two teams from the extreme ends of the Serie A standings, league leaders Napoli will entertain last-placed Cremonese at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday.

The hosts made it five wins in a row in the league last week as they made quick work of Spezia in their away game. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring in the 47th minute and Victor Osimhen bagged a brace later in the game to help Napoli pick up a 3-0 win.

Cremonese's poor run in the league continued last week as they fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Lecce. With that loss, they remained in 20th place in the league table with just eight points to their name. Napoli have a solid 13-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan at the top of the standings.

Lega Serie A @SerieA_EN #SerieA MD is coming up today!



Which game are you excited about the most? MDis coming up today!Which game are you excited about the most? #SerieA💎 MD 2️⃣2️⃣ is coming up today! 🔜Which game are you excited about the most? 👀 https://t.co/wosLCfPyJp

Napoli vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 31 times in all competitions, with just two of these meetings taking place in the 21st century. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 16 wins to their name.

The visitors have picked up six wins against the league leaders and the spoils have been shared 10 times between them.

Napoli recorded a 4-1 away win in the reverse fixture in October but Cremonese pulled off a 7-6 win on penalties when they met in the Coppa Italia round of 16 last month.

Napoli have suffered just one defeat at home against Cremonese, with the defeat coming on penalties in Coppa Italia last month.

Napoli have won 16 of their last 17 matches in Serie A this season while Cremonese have failed to record a win in 21 league games this campaign.

Napoli have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 10 matches in the competition.

Napoli vs Cremonese Prediction

The Partenopei have been in solid form this season and have been undefeated at home in Serie A. They have scored 14 goals in their last five league games while conceding just two goals and keeping three clean sheets in that period. They have the best attacking and defensive record in the league this term and are strong favorites.

Official SSC Napoli @en_sscnapoli



#ForzaNapoliSempre #Spalletti : "I have so many reasons to focus on tomorrow's game that I don't have time to be thinking about anything else. Cremonese knocked us out of the Coppa Italia so we've seen how good they at our own expense" 🗣 #Spalletti: "I have so many reasons to focus on tomorrow's game that I don't have time to be thinking about anything else. Cremonese knocked us out of the Coppa Italia so we've seen how good they at our own expense"💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre https://t.co/xopLDp1ayE

The Grigiorossi are winless in Serie A this term and might struggle here. They were able to defeat Napoli in the Coppa Italia last month but considering their current form, it is unlikely that they'll be able to repeat that feat.

As Luciano Spalletti's men have hit a purple patch in the league, we expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Cremonese

Napoli vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes