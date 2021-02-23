Napoli vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold with a set of round-of-32 fixtures this week as Granada take on Napoli in a crucial second-leg clash at the Stadio San Paolo on Thursday. Napoli suffered a shock defeat last week and are in desperate need of a victory in this fixture.

Granada have exceeded expectations this season and find themselves in ninth place in the La Liga standings. The Spanish outfit suffered a 3-2 defeat over the weekend and will need to put in a better effort in this match.

Napoli have been inconsistent in the Serie A and are now on the brink of a Europa League exit. Gennaro Gattuso's side slumped to a defeat against Atalanta over the weekend and has plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Napoli vs Granada Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other on only one occasion in official European fixtures. Granada managed to upset Napoli on the day and will look for a similar performance this week.

Napoli put in a dismal performance against the Spanish side last week and now have a mountain to climb at the Stadio San Paolo. Yangel Herrera and Kenedy scored for Granada last week and will want to make their mark on this match.

Napoli form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Granada form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Napoli vs Granada Team News

Napoli have a depleted squad

Napoli

Dries Mertens, Diego Demme, Kostas Manolas, Andrea Petagna, Elseid Hysaj, and Victor Osimhen are injured and have been sidelined for this game. Gennaro Gattuso will have to dig deep into his squad to name a competitive team against Atalanta.

Injured: Dries Mertens, Victor Osimhen, Diego Demme, Kostas Manolas, Andrea Petagna, Elseid Hysaj, Hirving Lozano, David Ospina

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Granada have a few injury concerns

Granada

Neyder Lozano, Quini, and Luis Suarez are injured at the moment and will be unavailable for this encounter. Luis Milla is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to feature in this game.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Quini, Luis Suarez

Doubtful: Luis Milla

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Granada Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret; Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Nikola Maksimovic, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Stanislav Lobotka; Eljif Elmas, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano; Lorenzo Insigne

Granada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Silva; Carlos Neva, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Dimitri Foulquier; Maxime Gonalons, Angel Montero, Yan Eteki; Darwin Machis, Jorge Molina, Kenedy

Napoli vs Granada Prediction

Napoli have built an impressive squad this season but a spate of injuries in recent weeks has hampered the Italian side's fortunes. The Neapolitans have endured a difficult month and will need to overturn a sizable deficit to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

Granada played out of their skins against Napoli last week and are likely to set up on the counter this week. The Spanish side might lose this game but is likely to hold on to shock Napoli with an aggregate victory.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Granada

