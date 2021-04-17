Napoli vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Two of the biggest sides in the Italian Serie A go head-to-head on Sunday as Napoli welcome Inter Milan to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The hosts returned to winning ways against Sampdoria last week, while the Nerazzurri continued their charge to the Scuddeto title with a 1-0 win over Cagliari.

Napoli saw their seven-game unbeaten run come to an end when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Juventus last Wednesday. However, they quickly returned to winning ways as they claimed a 2-0 win over Sampdoria last time out.

Nigerian-born striker Victor Osimhen and Fabian Ruiz scored in either half to hand Gennaro Gattuso’s men their 19th win of the season.

Coming off a seventh-placed finish last season, Napoli will be happy to be in close proximity to the top four spots.

They sit in fifth place, two points behind fourth-placed Atalanta and four points ahead of Lazio.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, continue their charge for their first Serie A title since the 2010-11 season.

Antonio Conte’s men maintained their 11-point lead at the top of the table with a 1-0 win over struggling Cagliari.

They have now picked up nine straight league wins and have failed to taste defeat since their 2-1 loss to Sampdoria 11 games ago.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head

Napoli have a slight upper hand heading into this fixture with 14 wins in their last 35 meetings. Inter have won 12 matches while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Napoli Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Inter Milan Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Napoli vs Inter Milan Team News

Alex Meret will once again start in goal for Napoli, as first-choice shot-stopper David Ospina picked up a slight hamstring injury. He joins Faouzi Ghoulam, who has been on the sidelines with a knee injury since early March.

Mexican forward Hirving Lozano will be unable to take part in the tie as he serves a one-match suspension for accumulated bookings.

Injured: David Ospina, Faouzi Ghoulam

Suspended: Hirving Lozano

Inter Milan

Inter Milan will be without tenacious midfielder Arturo Vidal due to a knee injury, while Aleksandar Kolarov will miss out with a muscle problem.

Ivan Perisic has reportedly recovered from a muscle injury, but Sunday’s encounter might come too soon for him to make his return.

However, the visitors will welcome back Nicolo Barella, who served his one-match suspension against Cagliari last time out.

Injured: Arturo Vidal, Aleksandar Kolarov

Doubt: Ivan Perisic

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret (GK); Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Konstantinos Manolas, Mario Rui; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz; Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne; Victor Osimhen

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic (GK); Alessandro Bastoni, Andrea Ranocchia, Milan Skriniar; Achraf Hakimi, Ashley Young, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Napoli vs Inter Milan Prediction

The clash has all the makings of a proper contest as both sides boast some of the best players in the league. They are both in high-flying form, and we predict a share of the spoils in this encounter.

Prediction: Napoli 2-2 Inter Milan