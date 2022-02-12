Napoli vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another massive fixture this weekend as Napoli take on Inter Milan on Saturday. Both teams are fighting for the league title and will need to win this game.

Napoli are in second place in the Serie A standings and have exceeded expectations this season. The Neapolitans eased past Venezia by a 2-0 margin last week and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The Nerazzurri suffered a 2-1 defeat against AC Milan in their previous league game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Napoli have an impressive recent record against Inter Milan and have won 14 of the last 37 matches played between the two teams. Inter Milan have managed 13 victories during this period and will want to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two Italian giants took place last year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Inter Milan. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust in this fixture.

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-D

Inter Milan form guide in the Serie A: L-W-D-W-W

Napoli vs Inter Milan Team News

Napoli have a depleted squad

Napoli

Fabian Ruiz and Victor Osimhen have recovered from COVID-19 and will be available for selection. Hirving Lozano remains injured, however, and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Hirving Lozano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan have a strong squad

Inter Milan

Robin Gosens has completed his transfer from Atalanta to Inter Milan but remains ruled out with a long-term injury. Alessandro Bastoni was sent off against AC Milan and is serving a suspension this weekend.

Injured: Robin Gosens, Joaquin Correa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alessandro Bastoni

Napoli vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina; Mario Rui, Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, Fabian Ruiz; Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Stefan de Vrij, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar; Denzl Dumfries, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Napoli vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan are facing stiff competition in the Serie A and will need to work hard to wear silverware this season. With AC Milan and Napoli snapping at their heels, the Nerazzurri will have to take their consistency up a notch this month.

Napoli are in contention to win a Scudetto this year and have been bolstered by the return of several key players. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Napoli 1-1 Inter Milan

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi