Napoli vs Salernitana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Napoli entertain 20th-placed Salernitana in their upcoming Serie A fixture on Sunday at the iconic Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, hoping to make it three wins in a row.

The hosts bounced back with a 2-0 win over Bologna last week after they were eliminated from the Coppa Italia by a 5-2 thumping at the hands of Fiorentina. They are four points behind leaders Inter Milan, who have a game in hand, and a win might help them replace AC Milan in second place in the standings.

Salernitana's campaign in the top-flight is not going as expected and after their 2-1 win over Verona in their first game of the year, they suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Lazio.

Napoli vs Salernitana Head-to-Head

The two clubs have crossed paths 25 times across all competitions and as expected, the hosts have been the better side here, with 11 wins to their name. I Granata have just three wins, with the last one coming in 2002 while 11 games have ended in draws.

The visitors have never recorded a win at Sunday's venue. They last met at the Stadio Arechi in league action in October, with the game ending in a 1-0 win for Gli Azzurri.

Napoli form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Salernitana form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L

Napoli vs Salernitana Team News

Napoli

The hosts have recovered the four players missing on account of injuries and COVID-19 in their win over Bologna. Kalidou Koulibaly and Andre Zambo Anguissa are the only absentees for the game on account of their commitments with Senegal and Cameroon respectively at the AFCON.

Adam Ounas has joined the squad following Algeria's early exit from the competition but remains a doubt for the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable (International duty): Kalibou Koulibaly, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Salernitana

Stefan Strandberg is a long-term absentee while Nadir Zortea was ruled out with an ankle injury picked up in the win over Verona and remains a doubt. Frank Ribery and Mamadou Coulibaly were the other two absentees in training and not expected to travel to Naples.

Lassana Coulibaly is currently on international duty with Mali at the ongoing AFCON and remains unavailable.

Injured: Stefan Strandberg, Frank Ribery, Mamadou Coulibaly

Doubtful: Nadir Zortea

Suspended: None

Unavailable (International duty - AFCON): Lassana Coulibaly

Napoli vs Salernitana Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret; Mario Rui, Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Diego Demme, Stanislav Lobotka; Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zieliński, Matteo Politano; Dries Mertens

Salernitana Predicted XI (3-5-2): Vid Belec; Matteo Ruggeri, Andrei Moțoc, Frédéric Veseli; Wajdi Kechrida, Andrea Schiavone, Francesco Di Tacchio, Joel Obi, Luca Ranieri; Federico Bonazzoli, Cedric Gondo

Napoli vs Salernitana Prediction

The home side have three losses at home this season but are not expected to struggle against Salernitana, who have just one win in their last 10 outings.

Napoli have conceded just one goal in their last six games against Salernitana, so the odds of a win and a clean sheet for the hosts are good.

Prediction: Napoli 2-0 Salernitana

Edited by Peter P