Napoli vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2019/20

Napoli are set to host Sassuolo for their next Serie A fixture at Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

Napoli currently lie seventh in the Serie A table, three points behind sixth-placed AC Milan. Gennaro Gattuso's men are coming off a 2-1 loss to Parma, with all three goals in the game coming courtesy of penalties. Gianluca Caprari and Dejan Kulusevski scored the two penalties for Parma, with Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne scoring the sole goal for his side.

Sassuolo too lost their most recent Serie A fixture to AC Milan. A Zlatan Ibrahimovic brace secured the three points for his club, with a Francesco Caputo penalty providing some consolation to Roberto De Zerbi's side. To add insult to injury, Medhi Bourabia was sent off late in the first half.

Napoli vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Napoli have the clear advantage. They have won eight games, while they have also lost once and drawn five.

In the reverse fixture, Napoli beat Sassuolo 2-1 courtesy of an Allan strike and a Pedro Obiang own goal. Hamed Junior Traore scored the lone goal for Sassuolo.

Napoli form guide in Serie A: W-W-D-D-W-L

Sassuolo form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-D-D-L

Napoli vs Sassuolo Team News

For Napoli, there are doubts over the fitness of striker Fernando Llorente and goalkeeper David Ospina. Other than that, Gattuso will have a full squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: David Ospina, Fernando Llorente

Suspended: None

Sassuolo, on the other hand, look unlikely to have star winger Jeremie Boga available. Midfielder Mehdi Bourabia is suspended, while there are doubts over the fitness of Pedro Obiang, Gregoire Defrel and Vlad Chiriches.

Injured: Filippo Romagna

Doubtful: Jeremie Boga, Pedro Obiang, Gregoire Defrel, Vlad Chiriches

Suspended: Mehdi Bourabia

Napoli vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Diego Demme, Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Jose Callejon, Arkadiusz Milik, Dries Mertens

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andrea Consigli, Mert Muldur, Marlon, Federico Peluso, Rogerio, Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli, Giacomo Raspadori, Domenico Berardi, Lukas Haraslin, Francesco Caputo

.@SassuoloUS’ attacking trio this Serie A season:



• Francesco Caputo: 17 G, 7 A

• Domenico Berardi: 13 G, 7 A

• Jeremie Boga: 11 G, 2 A



Roberto De Zerbi’s trident has put up gaudy numbers 🔥⚫️🟢 pic.twitter.com/EzJgbmw4SM — The State Of Play (@StateOfPlayPod) July 15, 2020

Napoli vs Sassuolo Prediction

The return of Poland international Arkadiusz Milik after a one-match suspension will be a relief for Gattuso. The striker, who has been linked with Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur, looks set to lead the line. Napoli will start the game as favourites, and will depend much on their forward line for inspiration.

37 - Arkadiusz #Milik goal after only 37 seconds is the fastest netted by a substitute #Napoli’s player in #SerieA since José Sosa against Cesena (33 seconds) in 2011. Rapidity.#NapoliUdinese pic.twitter.com/hsbQlCHab3 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 19, 2020

Sassuolo, on the other hand, will expect a lot from talisman Domenico Berardi. The Italy international has been one of the best players in the league this season, and the winger has been linked with the likes of Liverpool as a result. The potential absence of Boga might be problematic, though.

Prediction: Napoli 2:1 Sassuolo

