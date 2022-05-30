"Negotiations are underway" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea have made their move to sign 23-year-old 

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea have begun negotiations with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

Following months of speculation and uncertainty, the Blues takeover finally looks to have been completed, after the Premier League confirmed that they had approved a takeover bid by a consortium led by LA Dodgers owner Todd Boehly.

The west London club have been operating on a special licence which barred them from taking part in any transfer business. However, the takeover, which is worth a reported £4.25 billion, will now free up the Blues to pursue targets, as well as tying down current stars to Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea are expected to make their opening bid soon - for sure he’s still top of the list for Blues. Sevilla have no intention to accept less than €65m for Jules Koundé, as of today. This is the price tag to open negotiations.Chelsea are expected to make their opening bid soon - for sure he’s still top of the list for Blues. Sevilla have no intention to accept less than €65m for Jules Koundé, as of today. This is the price tag to open negotiations. 🔵 #CFCChelsea are expected to make their opening bid soon - for sure he’s still top of the list for Blues.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano claims that Chelsea's priority is a new defender, ahead of the imminent departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Romano claims that the Blues have begun negotiations for Kounde, who is one of the most sought-after defenders in European football.

The 23-year-old centre-half has made 44 appearances for Sevilla this season, with the La Liga club also losing fellow defender Diego Carlos last week to Aston Villa.

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial Aston Villa can confirm the club has reached an agreement with Sevilla FC for the transfer of Diego Carlos for an undisclosed fee. Aston Villa can confirm the club has reached an agreement with Sevilla FC for the transfer of Diego Carlos for an undisclosed fee.

Romano gives Chelsea transfer update following takover

It has been a turbulent few months for Thomas Tuchel's side, following the UK government's decision to sanction former owner Roman Abramovich amid reports he has ties to Vladimir Putin following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Now that the ownership saga appears to be behind the club, Chelsea will need to move quickly to ensure they do not fall behind their rivals in the transfer market.

Romano claims that Romelu Lukaku has been evaluating his options following a difficult first season back at Stamford Bridge, after he scored just 15 goals in 44 appearances after his big-money move from Inter Milan last summer.

The report also states that Chelsea are desperate to sort out the futures of Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante, who are both awaiting updates on new contracts.

Mount was arguably Tuchel's star performer this term after the midfielder scored 13 goals and provided 16 assists in his 53 appearances across the campaign. The England star's current deal expires in 2024, with Kante's contract running out next summer.

In terms of incoming transfers, Romano claims that while the Blues' priority is bringing in defenders, the current club world champions are interested in bringing in RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku.

The Bundesliga outfit are desperate to keep the 24-year-old at the club, as he has scored 35 times in his 51 games in an incredibly successful season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



“It's nice to have the biggest clubs in the world interested in me. But it's also great to see that Leipzig are doing everything to keep me”. Nkunku on his future: “Paris is my home, my favorite club. I don't close any doors. Everything is possible in football”.“It's nice to have the biggest clubs in the world interested in me. But it's also great to see that Leipzig are doing everything to keep me”. Nkunku on his future: “Paris is my home, my favorite club. I don't close any doors. Everything is possible in football”. 🚨 #transfers“It's nice to have the biggest clubs in the world interested in me. But it's also great to see that Leipzig are doing everything to keep me”. https://t.co/LfwsUAaTJO

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far