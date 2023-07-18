Neman vs Vaduz Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th July 2023 

Neman host Vaduz at the Alcufer Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of the Europa Conference League, looking to finish the job.

The Belarusian side picked up a 2-1 victory in the first leg, having fought an early deficit.

Fabrizio Cavegn opened the scoring for the hosts in the 22nd minute before Yahor Zubovich equalized in the 29th minute for the visitors. Alimardon Shukurov then scored the winner for the Liechtenstein side in the 82nd minute as Neman secured a huge advantage going into the return leg.

Now, a draw would be enough for them to seal a place in the next round, whereas Vaduz need to beat them away from home to stand a chance of progressing.

Neman are playing in European qualifiers for the first time since the 2014-15 season, when they went out in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

However, they have never reached the first round of any major European competition before.

Meanwhile, Vaduz reached the group stages of the Europa Conference League last season, but failed to win any of their six games, thereby bowing out in the first round of the competition.

Neman vs Vaduz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Neman and Vaduz have met just once before - last week in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifiers which ended in a 2-1 victory for the former.

Vaduz are looking to make their second consecutive appearance in the Europa Conference League finals.

Neman are playing in European qualifiers for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Neman have won four of their last five games, keeping a clean sheet in three of them.

Neman have won six of their last seven home games in all competitions, losing one, although that defeat came in their most recent outing on home turf (1-0 vs BATE Borisov on 1 July).

Neman vs Vaduz Prediction

Neman showed incredible spirit in the first leg after fighting back from a deficit to win the clash. A similar performance here, on home soil, could definitely seal their passage to the next round. We expect Vaduz to give it their all and force a draw, but it won't be enough to reach the second round.

Prediction: Neman 1-1 Vaduz

Neman vs Vaduz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes