Netherlands Women vs China PR Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

Netherlands Women are back in action with another exciting football match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 as they take on China PR Women on Tuesday. Netherlands Women have been in excellent form and are the favourites to win this game.

China PR Women have managed only one point from their two group matches so far and have not been at their best this year. The Chinese have conceded nine goals in two games and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this week.

Netherlands Women, on the other hand, have been virtually unstoppable and will be intent on winning a medal this year. The Dutch giants have lethal players in their ranks and will want to make a statement of intent in this fixture.

Netherlands Women vs China PR Women Head-to-Head

China PR Women have a surprisingly impressive record against Netherlands Women and have won one out of two games played between the two teams. Netherlands Women have never defeated China Women in an official game and have a point to prove on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a hard-fought draw. Netherlands Women squandered several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Netherlands Women form guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: D-W

China PR Women form guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: D-L

Netherlands Women vs China PR Women Team News

Netherlands Women need to win this game

Netherlands Women

Netherlands Women have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will look to field their best team this week. The Dutch outfit has plenty of experience in its ranks and will be intent on topping its group.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

China PR need to win this game

China PR Women

China PR have named an experienced squad for the Tokyo Olympics and will need their best team in this game. Wu Haiyan and Wang Yan are currently injured and might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Wu Haiyan

Doubtful: Wang Yan

Suspended: None

Netherlands Women vs China PR Women Predicted XI

Netherlands Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sari van Veenendaal; Dominique Janssen, Stefanie van der Gragt, Aniek Nouwen, Sisca Folkertsma; Jackie Groenen, Danielle van de Donk, Sherida Spitse; Vivianne Miedema, Lieke Martens, Lineth Beerensteyn

China PR Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zhu Yu; Lin Yuping, Wu Haiyan, Li Mengwen, Luo Guiping; Wang Shuang, Wurigumula, Yang Lina; Wang Shanshan, Xiao Yuyi, Yang Man

Netherlands Women vs China PR Women Prediction

Netherlands Women have excellent players in their ranks and have scored an astonishing 13 goals in their last two matches. The likes of Lieke Martens and Lineth Beerensteyn have been lethal this season and will play pivotal roles in this match.

China PR have both youth and experience at their disposal and will have to be at their best in this game. Netherlands Women are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Netherlands Women 4-1 China PR Women

