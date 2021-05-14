NEW vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's EPL Match - May 14th, 2021

Manchester City travel to St James' Park to take on Newcastle United in a Premier League clash on Friday night. With Manchester City already crowned Premier League champions and Newcastle United safe from relegation, both teams can play with freedom and without any fear.

Manchester City, of course, have the UEFA Champions League final coming up in 2 weeks and players will be keen to impress Pep Guardiola with their performances in the remaining Premier League matches.

Talisman Kevin De Bruyne had a slight muscle problem last week and will not be risked for this game while Newcastle United will be without star striker Callum Wilson, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Feast your eyes on some top strikes against the Toon from years gone by! 💥🙌



⚽️ @axi_official

🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/qfxggMMmWD — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 14, 2021

Squads to choose from

Newcastle United (NEW)

K Darlow, M Dubravka, M Gillespie, D Langley, F Fernandez, F Schar, C Clark, P Dummett, J Manquillo, M Ritchie, J Lascelles, E Krafth, J Lewis, J Murphy, M Almiron, J Willock, I Hayden, J Shelvey, J Hendrick, S Longstaff, M Longstaff, C Atsu, E Anderson, H Saviet, C Wilson, A Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, D Gayle, A Carroll, R Fraser

Manchester City (MCI)

Ederson Moraes, S Carson, Z Steffen, J Trafford, J Stones, K Walker, A Laporte, J Cancelo, B Mendy, O Zinchenko, R Dias, N Ake, P Sandler, E Garcia, Kevin De Bruyne, I Gundogan, R Mahrez, B Silva, Fernandinho, R Hernandez, F Torres, F Nmecha, T Doyle, A Bernabe, C Palmer, R Sterling, G Jesus, S Aguero, P Foden, L Delap

Predicted Playing XI

Newcastle United (NEW)

Martin Dubravka; Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett; Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Willock, Matt Ritchie; Alex Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Manchester City (MCI)

Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden

Match Details

Match: Newcastle United (NEW) vs Manchester City (MCI), Premier League

Date: 15th May 2021 at 12:45 AM IST

Venue: St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne

Newcastle United (NEW) vs Manchester City (MCI) Dream11 Fantasy Sugestions

Newcastle United (NEW) vs Manchester City (MCI) Dream11 Suggestions

After the defeat against Chelsea, Manchester City will be looking for a strong response and will be determined to have a positive result against Newcastle United. With Kevin De Bruyne not expected to play, the captaincy option can be given to Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian has been in stunning form this season and can be counted on to give Dream11 players plenty of points. The vice-captaincy option can be given to Phil Foden. The Manchester City youngster always creates plenty of chances and there is a good chance of him grabbing a goal or assist against Newcastle United.

Joe Willock and Jonjo Shelvey are safe options from Newcastle United. Willock has been in fine goalscoring form while Shelvey gets on the ball often and could get some valuable points

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Dubravka; John Stones, Zinchenko, Dias; Mahrez (C), Gundogan, Willock, Shelvey; Saint-Maximin, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden (VC)

Captain: Riyad Mahrez (MCI) Vice-captain: Phil Foden (MCI)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Dubravka; John Stones, Zinchenko, Walker; Mahrez (VC), Gundogan, Willock, Shelvey, Murphy; Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden (C)

Captain: Phil Foden (MCI) Vice-captain: Riyad Mahrez (MCI)

If Gabriel Jesus is not picked, Raheem Sterling can be taken instead. Sergio Aguero could also be an option if Pep Guardiola opts to go with a front 3 of Aguero, Foden and Sterling. Similarly, having a City left-back can also give high returns. If Guardiola decides to play Mendy/ Cancelo instead of Zinchenko, they can be picked as well.

Manchester City are expected to dominate this game and Riyad Mahrez could make all the difference tonight.