New Zealand Women vs Sweden Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 are back in action with another football game this weekend as Sweden Women take on New Zealand Women on Tuesday. Both teams have strong squads this year and have a point to prove in this game.

New Zealand Women have lost both their games at the Olympics and were stunned by USA Women's 6-1 victory last week. The Kiwis can pack a punch on their day and will need to be at their best in this match.

Sweden Women, on the other hand, have been excellent at the Olympics and have won both their games so far. The Swedes eased past Australia in their previous game and will be confident going into this fixture.

New Zealand Women vs Sweden Women Head-to-Head

New Zealand Women have never played an official fixture against Sweden Women and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. The Kiwis have had a few problems in recent months and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Sweden Women will need to make the most of its training sessions to field an impressive team this week. The Swedes have excelled at the Olympics and are contenders for the gold medal this year.

New Zealand Women form guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: L-L

Sweden Women form guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: W-W

New Zealand Women vs Sweden Women Team News

New Zealand Women have a point to prove

New Zealand Women

New Zealand Women do not have a good record against their local rivals and have a point to prove in this match. The Kiwis have named a young squad going into the Olympics.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sweden Women need to win this game

Sweden Women

Magdalena Eriksson has recovered from her injury and will likely lead Sweden's defensive line this week. The Swedes are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New Zealand Women vs Sweden Women Predicted XI

New Zealand Predicted XI (4-4-2): Erin Nayler; Anna Green, Ali Riley, Abby Erceg, Meikayla Moore; Ria Percival, Annalie Longo, Betsy Hassett, Katie Bowen; Hannah Wilkinson, Olivia Chance

Sweden Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hedvig Lindahl; Jonna Andersson, Magdalena Eriksson, Amanda Ilestedt, Hanna Glas; Kosovare Asllani, Caroline Seger, Filippa Angeldal; Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfo, Sofia Jakobsson

New Zealand Women vs Sweden Women Prediction

Sweden Women laid down a marker with their historic performance against USA Women and could potentially be one of the favourites to win the gold medal this year. The Swedes were emphatic against Australia and have scored seven goals in their last two games.

New Zealand Women, on the other hand, have endured a poor campaign and will have to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Sweden Women are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New Zealand Women 0-3 Sweden Women

