What could Newcastle United's winter transfer window look like?

This is the moment Newcastle United's new owners have been waiting for - a transfer window. It's a transfer window to reinforce the squad, get new players in, send out the deadwood and keep their hopes of staying up in the Premier League alive.

Of course, that's easier said than done. The club has been linked to several high-profile names, and how many of them materialize is anyone's guess.

However, with the state Newcastle are in and with the World Cup 2022 just around the horizon, many players will be cautious about playing in the Championship should the Magpies go down.

Let's dig right in to see what the 2022 winter transfer window has in store for Newcastle United.

1) What's the priority for Newcastle?

Looking at Newcastle's defense, their top priority would be strengthening their defense. The Magpies have already conceded 42 goals, more than the bottom-most-club in the Premier League table - Norwich.

Tripper is on the very top of the wish list.

Kieran Trippier is the name that stands out. The Atletico Madrid player is out of contract at the end of the season and is keen to return to the Premier League. However, it won't be a straightforward deal.

For starters, Manchester United are also interested in the full-back. Trippier also has a clause to extend his contract by 12 months should he play the required number of games.

Sven Botman, Matthias Ginter and Jason Denayer are also high on the wish list. However, Newcastle are aware of the complications of attracting players of such caliber to the club.

Atletico Madrid turned down Man Utd bid for Trippier [around €14m] last summer. Newcastle are seriously interested in signing Kieran Trippier, as per @mcgrathmike - it's not a done deal. He's one of the main names in the list, as Sven Botman for the CB position. ⚪️ #NUFC

Hence Joe Rodon of Tottenham Hotspur and Mason Holgate of Everton are also being looked at given their lack of minutes at their respective clubs.

2) Strikers on the radar

With recent injuries to Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson, Newcastle could also be forced to look for players upfront. Depending on how bad the injury is to their two most important players, a game plan would then come into play.

Their injury is a cause of concern for Howe.

Newcastle have scored just 19 goals this season, and more than half of them have been scored by the above-mentioned players - four and six, respectively.

The club might have looked for some cover upfront, even before their injuries. But that could change should these players be out for months.

Zenit St. Petersburg's Sardar Azmoun is on the radar alongside Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz. He is currently the second-top goalscorer in the Championship with 19 goals.

