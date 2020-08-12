Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

The A-League is back in action tomorrow as the Newcastle Jets host a formidable Wellington Phoenix outfit at the McDonald Jones Stadium. Neither side has been particularly consistent over the past month and will look to end the regular A-League season with a victory tomorrow.

The Wellington Phoenix is already guaranteed a top-six finish and will look to improve certain aspects of its play against the Newcastle Jets. The Phoenix played out a 1-1 draw against the Brisbane Roar last week and will want to defeat the Newcastle Jets to improve the morale of the squad.

The Newcastle Jets have narrowly missed out on a top-six finish after an inconsistent few weeks and will look to end the regular A-League season on a positive note. The Jets are currently in eighth place in the A-League table and will not find it easy to defeat the Wellington Phoenix.

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

As far as head-to-head records are concerned, the Wellington Phoenix is the overwhelming favourite going into the fixture. The New Zealand-based outfit has won 21 out of a total of 38 games played between the two sides. The Jets have 11 victories and need to be at their best to defeat Wellington tomorrow.

In the reverse fixture played between the two sides earlier this year, a 69th-minute goal by Ulises Davila handed the Wellington Phoenix an important victory. The Jets gave a good account of themselves on the day and will be hoping to put in an improved performance in their own backyard.

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: W-D-W-W-L

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: D-L-D-W-L

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

The Newcastle Jets will try to cause an upset

Newcastle Jets

The Newcastle Jets have excluded both Matt Millar and Joe Ledley from the 20-man squad that is set to face the Wellington Phoenix. Both players are suffering from minor hamstring issues and will not be risked in this fixture. Mickey Neill and Ben Kantarovski have been included in the squad in their place.

Injured: Matt Millar, Joe Ledley, Lachlan Jackson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington will want to pick up a victory tomorrow

Wellington Phoenix

Wellington Phoenix forward Gary Hooper has reportedly injured his hamstring and has been excluded from the squad for this fixture. The Phoenix will be bolstered by the presence of Luke DeVere who returns from suspension for this fixture.

Injured: Gary Hooper, Tim Payne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lewis Italiano; Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Nigel Boogaard, John Koutroumbis; Connor O'Toole, Nick Fitzgerald, Angus Thurgate, Steven Ugarkovic, Jason Hoffman; Bernie Ibini, Roy O'Donovan

Wellington Phoenix XI (4-4-2): Stefan Marinovic; Liberato Cacace, Te-Hudson Wihongi, Steven Taylor, Callan Elliot; Reno Piscopo, Matti Steinmann, Cameron Devlin, Ulises Davila; Jaushua Sotirio, David Ball

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

The Wellington Phoenix is assured of a top-six finish but has won only a single game in its past five fixtures. The New Zealand side has scored only five goals in the last five games and needs to improve its efficiency in the final third to pick up all three points tomorrow.

The Newcastle Jets have a slightly better recent record in the A-League and can take heart from their victory over Western United last week. Ray O'Donovan scored the winner in that fixture and will be crucial for the side against a dangerous Wellington Phoenix side.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-1 Wellington Phoenix

