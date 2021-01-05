Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another important match this week as Newcastle Jets take on Western Sydney Wanderers at the Newcastle International Sports Centre on Friday. Both teams have endured difficult starts to their campaigns and will want to win this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers suffered a 1-0 defeat against newly-formed A-League outfit Macarthur last week and will want to get their season back on track. The Sydney side endured a disappointing 2019-20 season and have a point to prove this year.

Newcastle Jets also suffered a defeat in the opening game of their campaign and lost the F3 derby to local rivals Central Coast Mariners by a 1-0 margin. The Jets showed glimpses of their potential last season and have plenty of work to do ahead of a hectic schedule.

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney Wanderers are on an even playing field as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won eight games apiece out of a total of 23 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams wasted several opportunities on the day and will have to be more clinical in this game.

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: L

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Ben Kantarovski is unavailable at the moment

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets will have to do without Ben Kantarovski and John Koutroumbis going into this game. The Jets were disappointing against the Central Coast Mariners and will need to make a statement this week.

Injured: Ben Kantarovski, John Koutroumbis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers need a victory

Western Sydney Wanderers

Western Sydney Wanderers have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will want to get the best out of their players this week. The Wanderers were disappointing in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points against Newcastle Jets.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, Jason Hoffman; Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

The visitors take all three points in our first match of the season. #WSW #WSWvMAC pic.twitter.com/DEPdTuhohq — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) December 30, 2020

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; James Troisi, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Newcastle Jets have made several additions to their squad over the past few months and will want their potent forward line to come to the fore in the A-League. The Jets will be disappointed with their opening match and cannot afford to lose this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers were also uninspiring last weekend and will be intent on improving their track record against Newcastle Jets. Both teams have their fair share of strengths and weaknesses and are likely to play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

