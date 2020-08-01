Newcastle Jets vs Western United FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

Newcastle Jets are set to face Western United FC for their latest A-League fixture at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

Newcastle Jets came off a 0-0 draw against Central Coast Mariners in their most recent A-League game. They currently occupy ninth position in the league table, two points behind eight-placed Western Sydney Wanderers, having played a game more.

Western United FC, on the other hand, won 2-1 against Melbourne Victory. Goals from Tomislav Uskok and Max Burgess sealed the deal for Mark Rudan's side. Storm Roux scored the consolation goal for Melbourne Victory.

Newcastle Jets vs Western United FC Head-to-Head

Newcastle Jets and Western United FC have only had two head-to-head encounters. Newcastle Jets have won one game and drawn the other one.

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-W-D

Western United FC form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-W-W

Newcastle Jets vs Western United FC Team News

For Newcastle Jets, defender Lachlan Jackson is out with a knee injury. Other than that, manager Carl Robinson will have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Injured: Lachlan Jackson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

A cold and wet start to Tuesday 🌧 #MadeOfNewcastle pic.twitter.com/Gc2k190hdC — NEWCASTLE JETS FC ✈️ (@NewcastleJetsFC) July 28, 2020

Western United FC have some injury issues. Forward Apostolos Stamatelopoulos is out of the fixture with an injury and so are Brendan Hamill, Ivan Vujica and goalkeeper James Delianov.

Injured: Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Brendan Hamill, Ivan Vujica, James Delianov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets vs Western United FC Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lewis Italiano, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Nigel Boogaard, John Koutroumbis, Connor O'Toole, Matthew Millar, Nick Fitzgerald, Angus Thurgate, Steven Ugarkovic, Bernie Ibini, Roy O'Donovan

Western United FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Filip Kurto, Tomislav Uskok, Andrew Durante, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Sebastian Pasquali, Steven Lustica, Josh Risdon, Max Burgess, Alessandro Diamanti, Besart Berisha

Newcastle Jets vs Western United FC Prediction

For Newcastle Jets, much will depend on the form of the forward line. Former Sunderland striker Roy O'Donovan is expected to lead the line, and the Irishman has a lot of A-League experience, having previously appeared for the likes of Central Coast Mariners and Brisbane Roar.

Western United FC, on the other hand, have a talisman in the form of captain Alessandro Diamanti. The former Italy international has previously played for the likes of West Ham United and Bologna, and will aim to provide a potent attacking threat.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1:1 Western United FC

