Newcastle United 0-3 Chelsea: 5 Talking points as James brace secures away win for The Blues | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea consolidated their place at the top of the Premier League table as a second-half burst inspired them to a 3-0 win over Newcastle United. Reece James scored two stunning goals to give the Blues a two-goal lead before Jorginho's 81st-minute penalty sealed the outcome of the game.

Newcastle were the second-best side in the game for the most part, but managed to keep the game goalless till half-time. They had little to offer in attack, recording only one shot on target.

Patience proved to be a virtue for Thomas Tuchel's men, who offered a lot of threat going forward, but lacked the decisive touch in the final third. With another clean sheet, though, Chelsea have made an early statement in the title race.

The win could not have come at a better time, as second-placed Liverpool and third-placed Manchester City dropped points on the day. The sequence of results mean Chelsea are three points ahead of Liverpool.

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game.

#5 Chelsea's attackers impressed without finding the back of the net

Newcastle United vs Chelsea - Premier League

Callum Hudson-Odoi had a good outing for Chelsea, and had more key passes than anyone else on the pitch.

Starting as an attacking midfielder behind Kai Havertz, he caused a lot of problems for the Newcastle defenders. Havertz made some good runs, but was caught offside on a few occasions. His biggest contribution in the game was when he was tripped by Karl Darlow, which led to a penalty leading to the third goal of the game.

While none of Chelsea's attackers got on the scoresheet, Havertz and Odoi were involved in the build-up of many chances. Hakim Ziyech, though, was the only player who disappointed in the final third. He failed to make the most of just his second start of the campaign, and will likely be demoted to the bench soon.

#4 Jorginho reached historic milestone amid Ballon d'Or hype

Newcastle United vs Chelsea - Premier League

Jorginho was having a pretty routine outing for Chelsea against Newcastle. He was not involved much in either attack or defence apart from a few silky passes in the first half.

The Italian midfielder was then called upon to take a penalty in the 81st minute, with the Blues having a two-goal cushion. He did not disappoint from the spot,, drilling his effort right down the middle as Darlow dived towards one of the posts. In the process, Jorginho became the first player in the Premier League to score ten consecutive goals from the spot.

Jorginho is one of the Ballon d'Or 2021 favourites, having won the Champions League with Chelsea last season and Euro 2020 with Italy.

