Newcastle United 1-3 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points as Reds cruise to club-record points tally | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool finished off their title season with a come-from-behind 3-1 win away to Newcastle United. The win meant that the Reds finished the season with a club-record 99 points, as they finished 18 points ahead of Manchester City, who beat Norwich 5-0 on the final day.

Dwight Gayle scored within the first minute to jolt the champions early, but the Reds got back on level terms late in the first half thanks to a header from Virgil van Dijk. Divock Origi and Sadio Mane scored in the second half to ensure a winning end to a landmark Liverpool season.

With little riding on the outcome of this game for either side, Jurgen Klopp took the opportunity to rest some of his regular starters. His famed front three, Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold all started on the bench, and young right-back Neco Williams was given another Premier League start. The front three comprised of Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Origi.

Here, we take a look at the major talking points from the game.

#1 Liverpool need quality in depth

Divock Origi scored, but it was not a complete performance from the Belgian

The first half of the game must have showed Jurgen Klopp where his side could do with some strengthening before the start of next season.

In the absence of the most feared strike-force in Europe, of Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, Liverpool are just not as sharp or dynamic in the final third, and more often than not, they are easy to defend against.

Minamino is still new at Anfield, and is learning the hymns off the song-sheet, but he's still not on the same page as the rest of his team-mates. Origi is a scorer of clutch goals and tormentor of some of the biggest teams in the world, but week in, week out, he fails to produce any kind of consistency. Even when he is scoring goals, he's not exactly the kind of player who fits the dynamism needed in a Klopp front three.

Advertisement

Oxlade-Chamberlain in action against Newcastle

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who started this game on the right flank, had another middling game. He was anonymous before springing to life by ghosting past Danny Rose on the flank to float one for Van Dijk, who rose highest to guide a header past Dubravka.

Klopp made a change at the hour mark, taking all three of the starting front players off to bring on his tried and tested artillery. Liverpool's attacking play just flowed a lot better with Firmino, Salah and Mane.

With rumours of Xherdan Shaqiri and Origi possibly leaving this summer, the Reds would do well to bring in another back-up at the front, and will obviously hope that Minamino learns the Anfield script before too long.

#2 Naby Keita impresses yet again

Keita has been among Liverpool's best players since the Premier League restart

For someone that Liverpool paid the big bucks for, it is obvious that the Guinean midfielder hasn't paid them back in kind yet, but the signs are bright for Naby Keita heading into next season.

Just a few days after scoring a howitzer against Chelsea on party night at Anfield, Keita put in yet another strong showing in midfield, with his composure in possession a standout trait.

Heading into next season, a midfielder with Keita's ability would suit Liverpool to the ground, as Klopp strives to build a team that aren't just one-trick-ponies with the incredible full-backs that they have.

With more teams striving to block the full-back route that Liverpool take, having Keita in the middle of the park to drive forward and create opportunities is yet another arrow in Klopp's quiver. He will be important for Klopp as the German looks for ways to ensure that his incredible Liverpool side can improve on their current near-perfection.