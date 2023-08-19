Newcastle United’s title credentials to be tested by Manchester City clash

One of the best games of last season’s Premier League involved Newcastle United and Manchester City, who provided box-office stuff at St. James’ Park.

That highly entertaining game produced six goals, with Pep Guardiola’s side scoring first, the Magpies coming back to take a 3-1 lead, before City also recovered to snatch a 3-3 draw.

The Cityzens may have gone on to win the continental treble, but Eddie Howe’s side gave them a run for their money, The Magpies also did that against every other top team in the division en route qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

When Newcastle United travel to the Etihad on Saturday (August 19) to take on Manchester City, it's once again expected to be an explosive encounter, but this time, the Magpies have so much more to prove.

Big game for Newcastle United

The dynamics have completely changed since Newcastle United last faced Manchester City in the Premier League, and that comes with added expectations. Last season, the Magpies weren’t among the top six; this time they are. They were battling for a place in Europe; this time they're already in the Champions League.

Of course, there are still a few who doubt the sustainability of Howe’s side’s successes after they broke into the Premier League’s top four last season. That makes the upcoming game at City even more important.

Newcastle are not only playing for three points but also to affirm their status as the new big boys who can go toe-to-toe with City. It’s a big game for the Magpies, so how they fare will be crucial.

Magpies are outsiders for the Premier League title

Newcastle United are atop the Premier League – on goal difference – following their emphatic 5-1 win over Aston Villa last week. That result has led to talks of a title challenge.

While such sentiments are premature, there's no doubt that the Magpies are desperate to remain among the top four amid the investments made in the summer suggesting they want to improve further.

They may still be behind Manchester City and Arsenal, but Newcastle remain outsiders in the title race. Their mettle will be tested against the defending champions.

“We want our players to go there with all the positive emotions that our first game of this season should bring. We’re looking at this game as an opportunity for us to be at our best,” Howe told NUFC.co.uk, ahead of the Manchester City clash. We have to concentrate on Manchester City’s strengths and have to try and stop those, but we also have to be ourselves.

He continued:

“We want to become a top team, consistently, in the Premier League and I think to do that, we have to have a clear identity ourselves and try to implement that on other teams. I want a positive mindset, not just for the supporters, but for the players, and let’s see what we can do.”

Newcastle made a big statement with their demolition of a good side like Aston Villa, but City are a different beast. Should the Magpies upset Guardiola’s side at their backyard, it may be time to consider them in a category just above the dark horses for the title.