Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21 

Newcastle United welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to St. James' Park on Sunday as the English Premier League season continues.

Newcastle United come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over West Ham United last Sunday at the London Stadium. New signings England international Callum Wilson, a £20 million purchase from Bournemouth, and midfielder Jeff Hendrick, who arrived on a free from Burnley, scored the goals for Steve Bruce's men.

Kicking off the new season with three points 🙌⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0vxezPmejf — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 13, 2020

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Chelsea on Tuesday at the American Express Community Stadium. A penalty from midfielder Jorginho and goals from defenders Reece James and Kurt Zouma sealed the victory for Frank Lampard's side. Belgium international Leandro Trossard scored the goal for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head

In 10 past encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Brighton & Hove Albion have won four games, lost two and drawn four.

😁 Biss out here loving it 👌#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0e3OhE9Ki3 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 16, 2020

Their most recent match was in July, and ended in a drab 0-0 draw, with both sides managing a combined four shots on target in the entire game.

Newcastle United form guide in the English Premier League: W

Advertisement

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the English Premier League: L

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Team News

Newcastle United have a raft of injuries. Centre-back Fabian Schar, defender Paul Dummett, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, striker Dwight Gayle and midfielder Matty Longstaff are all out injured. There remain doubts over the availability of key forward Allan Saint-Maximin.

Injured: Fabian Schar, Paul Dummett, Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle, Matty Longstaff

Doubtful: Allan Saint-Maximin

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, new Brighton & Hove Albion signing, midfielder Adam Lallana, was substituted in their last match with an injury and is unlikely to play a role. Goalkeeper Christian Walton, centre-back Ben White and forwards Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo are all injured. Midfielder Davy Propper is a doubt.

Injured: Christian Walton, Ben White, Florin Andone, Jose Izquierdo

Doubtful: Adam Lallana, Davy Propper

Suspended: None

Also Read: Top 10 football teams in the world- Football club ranking September 2020

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI

Newcastle United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Karl Darlow, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Jeff Hendrick, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson, Joelinton

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mathew Ryan, Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey, Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma, Steven Alzate, Solly March, Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Newcastle United looked impressive against West Ham United, and they have invested well this summer. Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Jamal Lewis are astute additions, and Steve Bruce has a good squad to work with, with the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton present as well.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, have performed well under Graham Potter. They have a young and exciting squad, with Tariq Lamptey, Yves Bissouma and Neal Maupay forming the core of a good side.

This match could go either way. However, the Seagulls put in a good performance against a talented Chelsea side, and with Pascal Gross' creativity in midfield, should edge past Newcastle United.

Prediction: Newcastle United 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Also Read: 10 players with the best minutes to goals ratio in the UEFA Champions League