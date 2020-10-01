Newcastle United vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Newcastle United are set to host Burnley at St. James' Park on Sunday for their latest English Premier League fixture.
Newcastle United come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their most recent EPL game. Brazil international Lucas Moura put Jose Mourinho's side ahead, only for a controversial Callum Wilson penalty to level matters.
Burnley, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Southampton last Sunday at Turf Moor. A goal from England international Danny Ings early in the first half was enough to secure three points for Ralph Hasenhuttl's men.
Newcastle United vs Burnley Head-to-Head
In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Newcastle United have won two games, lost two and drawn four.
Their most recent game in February ended in a goalless draw. In a drab encounter, Burnley failed to register a shot on target; Newcastle United had four.
Newcastle United form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-D
Burnley form guide in the English Premier League: L-L
Newcastle United vs Burnley Team News
Newcastle United have a long list of injuries to contend with. Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, midfielder Matty Longstaff, striker Dwight Gayle and Scotland international Matt Ritchie are all out injured. There remain doubts over the availability of Ciaran Clark, key winger Allan Saint-Maximin and defender Paul Dummett.
Injured: Martin Dubravka, Matty Longstaff, Dwight Gayle, Matt Ritchie
Doubtful: Ciaran Clark, Allan Saint-Maximin, Paul Dummett
Suspended: None
Meanwhile, Burnley manager Sean Dyche will be unable to call upon the services of Iceland international Johann Berg Gudmundsson, centre-back and captain Ben Mee as well as midfielder Jack Cork, who are all injured. Striker Jay Rodriguez and winger Robbie Brady are unlikely to feature.
Injured: Ben Mee, Jack Cork, Johann Berg Gudmundsson
Doubtful: Jay Rodriguez, Robbie Brady
Suspended: None
Also Read: Reports: Manchester United set to complete move for Arkadiusz Milik
Newcastle United vs Burnley Predicted XI
Newcastle United Predicted XI (5-4-1): Karl Darlow, Javier Manquillo, Isaac Hayden, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Miguel Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey, Jeff Hendrick, Joelinton, Callum Wilson
Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long, James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Dale Stephens, Dwight McNeil, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes
Newcastle United vs Burnley Prediction
Newcastle United have made some shrewd acquisitions in the transfer window, bringing in players like Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis, Ryan Fraser and Jeff Hendrick. They have looked good in patches, and Wilson, in particular, could prove to be a key signing.
Burnley, on the other hand, will once again rely on Sean Dyche's managerial ability. While they have brought in Dale Stephens to shore up the midfield, it will be the likes of James Tarkowski, Nick Pope and Ben Mee, who could prove to be their key players.
It is hard to separate the two sides. Newcastle United have added quality to their ranks, but Burnley are well-known for their ability to grind out results. A goalless statement may be on the cards in this encounter.
Prediction: Newcastle United 0-0 Burnley
