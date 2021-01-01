Newcastle United vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action this weekend with its first round of fixtures in the new year as Leicester City lock horns with Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday. Both teams have had their fair share of ups and downs this season and will want to win this game.

Leicester City are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and will be intent on securing a top-four finish this season. The Foxes were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace earlier this week and need to be more clinical in this fixture.

Newcastle United have experienced a slump after a positive start to the season and find themselves in 14th place in the Premier League table. The home side managed an impressive display against Liverpool in its previous match and will want to put in a similar effort against Leicester City.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Newcastle United have a good record against Leicester City and have won 53 matches out of a total of 127 games played between the two teams in their history. Leicester City have managed 47 victories against Newcastle United and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous match between the two teams earlier this year ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Leicester City. Ayoze Perez was exceptional on the day and will play an important role for Brendan Rodger's side this weekend.

Newcastle United form guide in the Premier League: D-L-D-L-W

Leicester City form guide in the Premier League: D-D-W-L-W

Newcastle United vs Leicester City Team News

Newcastle United have a depleted squad

Newcastle United

Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles have tested positive for the coronavirus and cannot feature in this game. Isaac Hayden is suspended for this fixture and Ryan Fraser has been ruled out with an injury.

Injured: Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamaal Lascelles, Ryan Fraser

Doubtful: Paul Dummett, Jeff Hendrick

Suspended: Isaac Hayden

Leicester City have a strong squad

Leicester City

Ricardo Pereira is currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this match. Wesley Fofana, James Maddison, and Cengiz Under are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Ricardo Pereira

Doubtful: Wesley Fofana, James Maddison, Cengiz Under

Suspended: None

Newcastle United vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Newcastle United Predicted XI (5-4-1): Karl Darlow; Matt Ritchie, Ciaran Clark, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez, DeAndre Yedlin; Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Jacob Murphy; Callum Wilson

Come for the goal ⚽️

Leicester City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Christian Fuchs, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu; James Justin, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Marc Albrighton; Dennis Praet, Ayoze Perez, Jamie Vardy

Newcastle United vs Leicester City Prediction

Newcastle United have failed to live up to expectations this season and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. With Callum Wilson firing on all cylinders, the Magpies will want to do well in this game.

Brendan Rodgers has done an excellent job at Leicester City and will expect nothing less than a victory in this match. The Foxes have a formidable squad and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-3 Leicester City

