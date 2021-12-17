Newcastle United vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th December 2021

Newcastle United host leaders Manchester City at St. James' Park on Sunday in the Premier League.

With just 10 points from 17 games, the Magpies are currently second from bottom in the league standings, three off 17th-placed Watford.

The side only picked up their first win of the campaign at the start of the month, a 1-0 victory over fellow relegation-battling side Burnley.

However, it's now proving to be a false dawn with Eddie Howe's troops losing their next two outings, including a 3-1 humbling by Liverpool on Thursday.

Manchester City are setting the pace for another emphatic title race with the Reds. They have won each of their last seven games since a shock 0-2 loss to Crystal Palace in October.

Manchester City @ManCity The kick-off time for our game against Newcastle United on Sunday has been altered by the Premier League.



⬇️ DETAILS ⬇️ The kick-off time for our game against Newcastle United on Sunday has been altered by the Premier League.⬇️ DETAILS ⬇️

They even demolished Leeds United 7-0 in their last game, their biggest win in the league after a 8-0 rout of Watford in 2019.

However, Pep Guardiola's troops are only one point clear at the top, so cannot afford to slip up.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In 185 clashes between the sides, the spoils are equally shared at 72 wins for each

Newcastle have beaten City only thrice in their last 30 meetings in all competitions

Newcastle have won just one of their last 27 league meetings with City - a 2-1 victory at home in 2019

Newcastle United FC @NUFC 🗣 "We're going to need to potentially rotate the team and make sure the team that takes to the pitch is as fresh as it can be."



Eddie Howe spoke with the media following last night's game as he previewed Sunday's visit of Manchester City to St. James' Park. 🗣 "We're going to need to potentially rotate the team and make sure the team that takes to the pitch is as fresh as it can be."Eddie Howe spoke with the media following last night's game as he previewed Sunday's visit of Manchester City to St. James' Park.

City have conceded seven goals on their last three visits to the St. James' Park, as much as they did in the previous 11

City have also scored in each of their 25 league games with Newcastle, last failing to find the net in a 0-0 draw in November 2006

Newcastle haven't won back-to-back home games since December 2019

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Prediction

Newcastle have seldom troubled City, who've been absolutely dominant in this fixture.

Their form is currently only matched by Liverpool and, after brushing Leeds United aside 7-0 in their last outing, will be hungry for more.

The Magpies have also been really poor and a relegation to Championship next season is a real possibility.

In all likelihood, this should be a breeze for the visitors.

Prediction: Newcastle United 0-3 Manchester City

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester City (City have won 24 of their last 30 clashes with Newcastle)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: over 2.5 (City's game have seen less than three goals only twice in their last 10 outings)

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 3 - Phil Foden to score anytime: Yes

Edited by Shardul Sant