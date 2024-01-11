Newcastle United vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th January 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Newcastle United take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important clash at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Preview

Newcastle United are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side eased past Sunderland by a 3-0 margin in the FA Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been

fairly impressive this season. The Cityzens thrashed Huddersfield Town by a 5-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a slight edge over Newcastle United and have won 76 out of the 190 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 73 victories.

Newcastle United have won only one of their last 32 matches against Manchester City in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin at home in 2019.

Manchester City have scored a total of 98 goals and have kept 22 clean sheets against Newcastle United in the Premier League - more than they have managed against any other opponent in the history of the competition.

Manchester City have found the back of the net in each of their last 30 matches against Newcastle United in the Premier League - the longest such streak by one team against another in the history of the competition.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have improved in recent weeks and will be intent on making the most of their impressive form this weekend. The likes of Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez have come into their own this season and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Newcastle United have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this match. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-3 Manchester City

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Alvarez to score - Yes