Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Newcastle United are set to welcome Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Magpies have secured Premier League safety, while Spurs continue their pursuit for European qualification.

Newcastle United will host Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday

Newcastle United are set to play host to Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park for a Premier League encounter on Wednesday.

The Magpies currently occupy 13th place in the Premier League table, a point ahead of 14th placed Crystal Palace. Steve Bruce's men have no relegation worries and are set to enjoy another season in the Premier League next season. They lost to Watford 2-1 in their last Premier League fixture, with two penalties from Troy Deeney sealing the deal for the Hornets. Dwight Gayle scored the consolation goal for Newcastle.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are 8th in the table and are chasing European qualification for next season. They are seven points behind 4th placed Leicester City, with three games to go. Jose Mourinho's side beat fierce rivals Arsenal 2-1 in the North London Derby yesterday, and confidence must be high. Goals from Son Heung-min and Toby Alderweireld secured three points for Spurs.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur head-to-head

The reverse fixture between the two sides took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and resulted in a Newcastle win. Forward Joelinton scored the only goal of the game.

In 27 head-to-head games between the two clubs, the record is fairly even. Spurs have won 13 games, lost 12, and drawn 2.

Newcastle United form guide in the Premier League: W-D-W-D-L-L

Tottenham Hotspur form guide in the Premier League: D-W-L-W-D-W

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Newcastle United's injury worries have mounted. It is being reported that Steve Bruce could be without eight players for the Spurs match, with the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron picking up knocks against Watford. Left-back Danny Rose will be ineligible to play against his parent club.

Injured: Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Ciaran Clark

Doubtful: Andy Carroll, Florian Lejeune, Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron

Suspended: None

Ineligible: Danny Rose

Steve Bruce already looking set to be without at least 8 Newcastle United players for Tottenham match #nufc

For Tottenham Hotspur, midfielder Dele Alli missed the Arsenal game with a hamstring injury. Defender Eric Dier will serve the third of his four-match suspension. Other than that, Mourinho has a full squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Dele Alli

Suspended: Eric Dier

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Newcastle United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka, DeAndre Yedlin, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie, Dwight Gayle

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Steve Bruce's side don't have a lot to fight for over the next three games. However, Newcastle United have a good record against Tottenham Hotspur, and a positive result for them cannot be discounted.

Jose Mourinho's men, on the other hand, are still fighting for European qualification. Last season's Champions League finalists have had a season to forget, but the win against Arsenal last night is sure to have imbued some confidence.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

