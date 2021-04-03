Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur are on their travels as the Premier League resumes this weekend. Jose Mourinho's men take on Newcastle United on Sunday at St. James' Park.

Spurs are breathing down the necks of those above them and are only three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea. They have four wins from their last five league fixtures.

Mourinho knows they will have to carry that momentum forward since a top-four finish is absolutely necessary in his second season.

Meanwhile, not everything is fine at Newcastle, as Steve Bruce's side have been in terrible form of late. It's been almost a month since they bagged all three points in a game, and are presently on a run of six matches without a win.

The Toons have had a chance to regroup during the international break. They know any points earned against Spurs will be a bonus as they are only two points from 18th place with a game in hand.

Also read: Chelsea vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Newcastle vs Tottenham Hotspur head-to-head

Advertisement

Newcastle and Spurs are two clubs with a rich history in English football. The latter have ended up winning 71 matches, while the Magpies have won 59 games. In total, 33 of the matches have finished as draws.

Newcastle form guide (Premier League): L-D-D-D-L

Tottenham Hotspur form guide (Premier League): W-L-W-W-W

Newcastle vs Tottenham Hotspur team news

Newcastle United will welcome Allan Saint-Maximin to their setup

Newcastle United

Allan Saint-Maximin could return for Newcastle after suffering a groin strain that has kept him out of the last three outings. Almiron is expected to start, while Callum Wilson continues his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.

Isaac Hayden is out for the rest of the season. Fabian Schar is another long-term casualty for Newcastle.

Injured: Callum Wilson, Isaac Hayden, Fabian Schar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Son Heung-Min is set to start for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur

Mourinho confirmed that Son Heung-Min will start for Tottenham Hotspur alongside Sergio Reguilon. Erik Lamela is poised to return after a one-match ban, while full-backs Ben Davies and Matt Doherty have been ruled out.

Injured: Ben Davies, Matt Doherty

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle vs Tottenham Hotspur probable XI

Newcastle United predicted XI (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Javi Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett; Joe Willock, Jonjo Shelvey, Jeff Hendrick; Miguel Almiron, Joelinton, Ryan Fraser

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele; Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura, Son Heung-Min; Harry Kane

Newcastle vs Tottenham Hotspur match prediction

Tottenham have been unplayable whenever they start well. Most of their dominant wins this season have come when Kane and Son see a lot of the ball, counterattack and execute passes that free up space.

We expect Spurs to hit Newcastle similarly and leave them lurching. Bruce's misery is set to continue.

Prediction: Newcastle United 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Also read: Leicester City vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21