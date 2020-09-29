Newport County vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Cup 2020-21

Newport County are set to host Newcastle United at the Rodney Parade on Wednesday in the EFL Cup round of 16.

Newport County come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday at the Macron Stadium. A brace from former Norwich City striker Tristan Abrahams sealed the win for Mike Flynn's men.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium under controversial circumstances. A goal from Brazil international Lucas Moura for Tottenham Hotspur in the first half was cancelled out by a Callum Wilson penalty as both teams shared the spoils.

Newport County vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

Newport County and Newcastle United last faced each other way back in 1947; they have not played against each other in the modern era.

Our focus turns to Newport 👊#NUFC

Newport County form guide in League Two: D-W-W

Newcastle United form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-D

Newport County vs Newcastle United Team News

Newport County have no known injury worries, and manager Mike Flynn is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce will be unable to call upon the services of winger Matt Ritchie, who is out injured. Striker Dwight Gayle is out as well, alongside goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. There remain doubts over the availability of wingers Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser, as well as midfielder Matty Longstaff.

Injured: Matt Ritchie, Dwight Gayle, Martin Dubravka

Doubtful: Allan Saint-Maximin, Ryan Fraser, Matty Longstaff

Suspended: None

Newport County vs Newcastle United Predicted XI

Newport County Predicted XI (3-5-2): Nick Townsend, Brandon Cooper, Matt Dolan, Mickey Demetriou, Liam Shephard, Joss Labadie, Josh Sheehan, Scott Twine, Ryan Haynes, Tristan Abrahams, Ryan Taylor

Newcastle United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Gillespie, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Jacob Murphy, Sean Longstaff, Isaac Hayden, Christian Atsu, Andy Carroll, Joelinton

Newport County vs Newcastle United Prediction

This is the first time Newport County are in the round of 16 of the EFL Cup, having beaten the likes of Championship club Watford to reach this stage. They comfortably defeated Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, and will have to be at their very best to get a result against Premier League opposition.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, have been busy in the transfer window, bringing in the likes of Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson and Jamal Lewis. They have a good squad, and the likes of Joelinton and Andy Carroll are most likely to be given a chance.

Newcastle United are the clear favourites for this fixture, and it would be a surprise if Newport County manage to beat them.

Prediction: Newport County 0-3 Newcastle United

