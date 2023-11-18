"10 out of 10 would rather play against Grealish" - Graeme Souness says 28-year-old Chelsea star is better than Jack Grealish

Liverpool icon Graeme Souness has claimed that Chelsea star Raheem Sterling is better than his Manchester City counterpart Jack Grealish. Sterling has not been called up for England by manager Gareth Southgate since the 2022 FIFA World Cup whereas Grealish has been a regular in the side.

Sterling has been a key player for England over the years and was one of Southgate's most trusted players. However, the Chelsea attacker has gone out of favor under the Three Lions boss over the last year.

However, Graeme Souness claimed that Sterling is much more dangerous than Grealish due to his directness and pace. The former Liverpool midfielder also insisted that Grealish is very much predictable.

Souness wrote in his column for The Daily Mail, as quoted by TBR Football:

“If you’re a full-back, would you rather play against Sterling or Jack Grealish? I think 10 out of 10 would rather play against Grealish. Sterling is more dangerous than him."

"Defenders are terrified of pace and directness. Grealish threatens to go down the line, does a couple of stepovers, and then cuts inside and plays the ball square nearly every time."

Souness added that Manchester City have Jeremy Doku who is very similar to Sterling and that is why the Belgian is being preferred ahead of Grealish by Pep Guardiola.

"Sterling goes at you and, as a defender, you’re praying you have a teammate covering you. We’re seeing less and less of Grealish at Manchester City and more of Jeremy Doku. Would you want to play against Doku? No, because he’s more like Sterling.”

Sterling had an underwhelming debut season for Chelsea following his £47.5 million switch from Manchester City last summer. He scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 40 games across competitions.

The 28-year-old has improved this season and has so far scored five goals and provided two assists in 14 games across competitions. Grealish, on the other hand, is yet to score this season and has provided two assists in 13 games.

Mikel feels Sterling has completely changed this season

Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel has claimed that England international Raheem Sterling has transformed himself this season. The former Liverpool and Manchester City winger has been arguably the best player for the Blues this season.

Mikel said on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel:

"Raheem Sterling, he has probably been the best player right now. I don’t know what has come over him this season, I feel like he wants to show he is still that guy.”

Chelsea find themselves 10th in the Premier League right now, racking up 16 points from their first 12 matches. However, there is plenty of encouragement for the Blues following a win against Tottenham Hotspur and a hard-fought draw against Manchester City.

Chelsea will travel to St. James' Park after the international break to take on Newcastle United on November 25.