“Wants to show he is still that guy” - Mikel feels 28-year-old Chelsea star has completely changed this season 

Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel believes England international Raheem Sterling seems like a different player this season.

The 28-year-old Blues winger has been one of the standout players for the west Londoners this year. He has registered five goals and two assists in 14 games across competitions this season.

He moved from Manchester City to Chelsea in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of €56 million. However, Sterling endured a rather underwhelming first campaign upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge. Last season he made 38 appearances across all competitions, scoring just nine goals and assisting four.

Claiming that the player is rejuvenated and has been the pick of the bunch at Stamford Bridge this year, Mikel said on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel:

"Raheem Sterling, he has probably been the best player right now. I don’t know what has come over him this season, I feel like he wants to show he is still that guy.”

The Blues gave a good account of themselves in their thrilling 4-4 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City on November 12. However, they're still placed 10th in the English top flight, having racked up 16 points from their first 12 matches.

Chelsea will travel to St.James' Park as a tricky challenge against Newcastle United awaits Mauricio Pochettino and Co. after the international break on November 25.

Chelsea wish to commence Conor Gallagher contract talks after watching two other stars in action- Reports

Conor Gallagher (via Getty Images)

Chelsea will reportedly take a call on offering midfielder Conor Gallagher a new contract after watching new signings Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia in action.

Both players have been missing for the Blues due to injury. Nkunku was signed in the summer from RB Leipzig for £52million but has been sidelined due to a knee problem, keeping him from making his first-team debut.

They are facing a similar situation with Lavia, who was brought in from Southampton for £58 million. The Belgium international's muscle injury has curtailed him making his Chelsea debut.

In the absence of the aforementioned players, Gallagher has stepped in and completed 12 Premier League appearances, bagging four assists. The England midfielder's contract runs out in 2025, and talks of a new deal will reportedly continue after Lavia and Nkunku perform for the west Londoners (via Express).