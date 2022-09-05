2 Chelsea stars to miss UCL clash against Dinamo Zagreb due to injury; Aubameyang and Zakaria included

Chelsea duo Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante have not made the trip to Croatia for their Champions League group stage with Dinamo Zagreb on September 6.

Silva's absence is undisclosed whilst Kante has been sidelined with a muscular problem that is expected to see him miss weeks of action.

Meanwhile, new arrivals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria do make the 23-man squad for the clash against Zagreb.

Both were deadline day signings but missed the Blues' 2-1 win over West Ham United on September 3.

Reece James has signed a new five-year deal at Stamford Bridge and also makes the squad.

As did Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz, who both scored in the 2-1 victory over West Ham.

It has been a topsy-turvy start to the campaign for the Blues, who have lacked consistency but have secured some eye-catching signings.

Chelsea fans will be eager to see their side kickstart their Champions League tournament with a win.

The 23-man squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, Marcus Bettinelli

Defenders:

Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana

Midfielders:

Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, Denis Zakaria, Carney Chukwuemeka

Attackers:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz

Chelsea begin their European adventure

The Blues suffered Champions League heartbreak last season

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel began his tenure in charge at Stamford Bridge with an incredible Champions League campaign in 2020.

The German tactician succeeded Frank Lampard with the Blues languishing mid-table and looking unlikely to have much of any success that year.

However, Tuchel would oversee a remarkable turnaround which coincided with an amazing Champions League win.

The Blues beat Manchester City in the final with Havertz's first-half strike enough to secure a second European title.

However, Tuchel's men couldn't conjure up a similar performance last season as they bowed out in the quarter final stages to eventual winners Real Madrid.

Chelsea supporters will be hoping they can get back to winning ways in Europe and position themselves among the favorites to lift the trophy in May next year.

Chelsea face against a Zagreb side that currently sits top of the Prva NHL, with seven wins and one draw in eight fixtures.

They are eight points clear of second-placed Slaven Belupo.

Serie A champions AC Milan and Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are alongside Zagreb in the west London club's Champions League group E.

