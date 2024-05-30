Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly interested in rivaling Spanish juggernauts Real Madrid for the signature of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. However, according to journalist Graeme Bailey, the Canadian is intent on joining Los Blancos in the summer.

Davies joined Bayern for a reported fee of €14 million in January 2019 from Canadian club Vancouver Whitecaps. Originally a wide midfielder who could even play as a winger, he was deployed as a left-back at the Allianz Arena and excelled beyond expectations.

He is now considered one of the best full-backs in world football, renowned for his explosive pace, dribbling, long shots, and pinpoint crossing. In 195 games across competitions for the Bavarians, he has racked up 11 goals and 31 assists.

Davies has been rumored to move to Real Madrid since the January transfer window. He has even refused to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich as it is widely believed that he is willing to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl claimed that the club had put an appreciable offer on Davies' table and are still waiting on a reply.

“I can say we made Alphonso a very concrete, appreciative offer. At some point in life, you have to say yes or no,” he said (via ESPN).

However, Real Madrid have not started any formal transfer negotiations yet, something that Chelsea and Manchester City are looking to take advantage of. The two Premier League outfits will be looking to pounce in case the Canadian's transfer to Real Madrid falls apart.

How would Alphonso Davies fit in at Real Madrid, Chelsea or Manchester City?

Real Madrid have an interesting situation developing at left-back. Ferland Mendy and new signing Fran Garcia have played a similar amount of games (36 and 31, respectively) this season, with neither being able to establish themselves as a mainstay.

Davies would certainly become a permanent fixture in their starting XI, slotting alongside Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal in defense.

For Chelsea, Spaniard Marc Cucurella had a solid second half of the 2023-24 season but has still not showcased the quality that owner Todd Boehly might desire. Ben Chilwell, meanwhile, endured an injury-hit campaign for the third season running, which has prompted the Blues to look for a new left-back.

If Chelsea manage to land Davies, he would become the undisputed starter and Cucurella could become a useful option off the bench.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has deployed Croatian centre-back Josko Gvardiol out of position as a left-back. The move was a successful one, with the 22-year-old enjoying a great run of form towards the back end of the 2023-24 campaign.

If Davies makes the move to the Etihad, he could slot into the left-back position and Gvardiol could move into a more natural centre-back role. This could allow City to experiment with different styles of play involving Davies' skill set on the left flank.