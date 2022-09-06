20-year-old striker names Chelsea legend as his idol and Manchester United as his dream club

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has named Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as his idol and Manchester United as his dream club.

ESPN NL asked the Dutch forward which former player he idolized, to which he responded:

"Didier Drogba."

He was also asked which club he dreamed to play for one day to which he replied:

"Manchester United."

The young Dutch striker moved back to Ajax from RB Leipzig this summer for £14.72 million.

He has started the season with two goals and as many assists in six appearances.

However, Brobbey could have found himself playing for his dream club United, with Erik ten Hag keen to take his former youngster to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were reportedly considering hijacking Ajax's move for the striker but he would eventually rejoin the Amsterdam side.

He played 32 times under Ten Hag at the Johan Cruyff Arena, scoring 13 goals and making three assists.

His performances have been heralded with Brobbey possessing a real strikers instinct and being a constant goal poacher.

The young Dutch forward is versatile as he can play out wide, behind the main striker or as the focal point up-front.

His goalscoring prowess is similar to that of Drogba, who ripped up the Premier League during his time at Chelsea.

The legendary Ivorian scored 164 goals in 381 appearances for the Blues and if Brobbey can come close to replicating Drogba's career, he will have had huge success.

Manchester United could go back in for Brobbey

The Ajax youngster could still be on Ten Hag's radar

Manchester United may have missed out on Brobbey this past summer but they still look like a side in need of a new striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't seem to be the answer for Ten Hag as he has started the last four fixtures on the bench.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial's injury issues are hampering yet another season for the Frenchman.

Marcus Rashford has started to take up the striker's role but he has had more success coming from the left-flank.

However, Ajax may be getting sick of the sight of United given that they have taken their manager and two of their star players this year.

The Red Devils were persistent in their attempts to sign Lisandro Martinez and Antony and were successful in doing so.

They did have to part with a huge £135 million to do so and it remains to be seen what Brobbey would be priced at.

