"€200m fixed salary plus commercial deals/image rights up to €700m" - Fabrizio Romano reveals breakdown of Al-Hilal's offer for Kylian Mbappe 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shared a breakdown of Al-Hilal's jaw-dropping offer to Kylian Mbappe for a potential summer move.

The French forward has been linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer following his refusal to sign a contract extension. Mbappe's contract expires in 2024. While he has insisted on his desire to stay with the Parisians for one more season, PSG are unwilling to let him go for free next year.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, but Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have submitted a massive offer. As per Romano, they have made a record €300 million offer to the Parisians for Mbappe.

The Saudi Arabian side are willing to sign the forward for just one season and let him leave in the summer of 2024. Al-Hilal have offered the 24-year-old €200 million per year in wages. That could rise up to €700 million, including commercial deals and image rights.

Romano tweeted:

"Al Hilal delegation, in Paris this week as they want to propose their plan to Kylian Mbappé. Chance to join for just one year then leave in 2024. €200m fixed salary plus commercial deals/image rights up to €700m. PSG sources still feel he agreed with Real Madrid."

Many superstars, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, have moved to Saudi Arabia in the last few months. A potential Kylian Mbappe move would be a huge boost for the league's growing profile.

Former PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino shares his thoughts on Kylian Mbappe's links to Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino managed PSG from January 2021 to the summer of 2022. He led the team to one Ligue 1 title and one Coupe de France.

The now-Chelsea manager recently commented on Kylian Mbappe's links to the Blues (via GOAL). He admitted that the west London side are not in the race but hopes that PSG and the Frenchman can find a solution soon.

Pochettino said:

"It is a situation that is very delicate and one they need to fix in Paris with Kylian. For our side, I have nothing to say. We are working on our reality; our reality is different."

He added:

"From my side, nothing to say, only to support them. I hope they find a solution for both sides. It is a club that I love because I was a player, a captain and a coach. With Kylian, we created a very good relationship. I hope they can find the best solution for both sides."

Kylian Mbappe played 75 games under Pochettino, scoring 67 goals and providing 34 assists.