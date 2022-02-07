 26-year-old Bayern Munich star agrees to join Dortmund on a free transfer: Reports

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule as a free agent. The German centre-back, whose future at Bayern Munich has been under speculation, has signed a four-year deal with Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc has spoken of his delight at the deal:

"We are pleased that we were able to sign a German national player in Niklas Sule and retain him for four years."

Sule has been able to negotiate with other teams since January 1 with the player's Bayern Munich contract with the current Bundesliga outfit up at the end of the season.

And it is Dortmund who have fended off interest from a host of clubs including Premier League duo Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Dortmund have been chasing defensive reinforcements at the club. Sule brings a wealth of Bundesliga experience having joined Bayern back in 2017 from Hoffenheim.

He has been a mainstay in Bayern's side and his departure will be problematic for Nagelsmann's side.

Dortmund, meanwhile, will be picking up an established German international who has 37 caps for his country at the expense of their Bundesliga rivals.

Bayern Munich have a big summer ahead

Antonio Rudiger, who has been a major part of Thomas Tuchel's transformation of the Blues, is set to leave in search of a new challenge and Bayern, along with Real Madrid, are keen on his services.

Erling Haaland of Dortmund's future is always under the microscope and despite apparent interest from Bayern a move seems unlikely with forward Thomas Muller playing down a potential link-up at the Allianz Arena with the Norweigan in the future.

On the flip side winger Serge Gnabry has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena with Premier League sides Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all reportedly interested in the winger.

This comes after a stand-off in contract negotiations between Gnabry and Bayern, with the winger familiar with Premier League football having played a bit-part role during his youth at Arsenal.

Die Roten are also in talks with midfielder Corentin Tolliso, with the club trying to ensure the midfielder remains part of the Bundesliga outfit for the foreseeable future.

Real Madrid are said to be keeping an eye on developments as the former Lyon man continues to impress for Bayern this season.

It is clear that there will be a fair few ins and outs at Bayern Munich come summer time with Julian Nagelsmann still putting his imprint on the side.

