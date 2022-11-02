3 Manchester United stars left out of squad for UEFA Europa League clash against Real Sociedad

Manchester United trio Antony, Anthony Martial, and Jadon Sancho have not made the 23-man squad that travels to Spain to take on Real Sociedad on 3 November.

The Red Devils head to the Reale Arena to face Sociedad in the Europa League, with both sides vying to qualify for the last 16 as group winners.

The La Liga side are currently top of Group E on 15 points, three ahead of second-placed Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag's side needs to beat Sociedad by at least two clear goals to win the group but must do so without Antony, Martial, and Sancho.

Antony and Martial will continue their individual training at Carrington training ground as the duo recover from fitness issues.

Both sat out Ten Hag's side's 1-0 win over West Ham United on 30 October, with Martial having missed the Red Devils' last six fixtures with a back issue.

Antony has made an impressive start to life at Old Trafford since his £85.5 million move from Ajax in the summer.

The Brazilian winger has notched three goals in 11 appearances across competitions.

Martial has had an injury-plagued start to the campaign but does boast three goals and two assists in four appearances.

Meanwhile, Sancho is ill and was also sidelined for the victory over the Hammers.

The English attacker has struggled for form and has managed three goals and one assist in 14 appearances.

Simon Stone @sistoney67 No Jadon Sancho or Antony in that group. Shola Shoretire is there.

There is good news for Manchester United as Victor Lindelof has returned from illness and has made the 23-man squad.

The squad that travels to Sociedad includes:

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Martin Dubravka, Radek Vitek.

Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, Facundo Pellistri, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Zidane Iqbal.

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga, Shola Shoretire, Alejandro Garnacho.

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham believes that Wan-Bissaka's career at Old Trafford may be over

The Englishman has become a forgotten man

Wan-Bissaka has made the 23-man squad which travels to Sociedad for their Europa League crunch tie.

However, the English right-back has been given just four minutes of football under Ten Hag this season and his future at Old Trafford seems bleak.

Diogo Dalot has flourished as Ten Hag's first-choice right-back, making 17 appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Sheringham has suggested that Wan-Bissaka's time at Manchester United is coming to an end.

He said:

"If United can get money for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, they should do a deal. He's fallen out of favour and has had a tough time coming into United in a tough period."





Man Utd will explore market for new right-back, depending on Wan-Bissaka departure.



Jeremie Frimpong among players scouted — not the only one. Ten Hag: "We need 2 good fullbacks [on the left and right] because we have a lot of games to come"

Wan-Bissaka was linked with a return to Crystal Palace during the summer alongside a potential loan move to West Ham.

However, he remained at Old Trafford, where he has made 127 appearances throughout his time with the club, scoring two goals and providing 10 assists.

