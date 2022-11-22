3 potential Naby Keita replacements at Liverpool

Naby Keita is expected to leave Liverpool next summer

Naby Keita has struggled with form and injuries since joining Liverpool from RB Leipzig in the summer window of 2018. The Guinea international is yet to feature in the Premier League this season after suffering a hamstring injury.

Keita's contract at Anfield will expire at the end of the current season. According to reliable journalist Paul Joyce (via Anfield Edition), the 27-year-old midfielder is expected to leave the Reds next summer.

His departure will leave the Reds short of options in midfield. The Merseysiders could look to sign his replacement in next summer's transfer window. On that note, here's a list of three players who could replace Naby Keita at Liverpool.

#1 Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is in the final year of his contract at Leicester City

Youri Tielemans has been a star performer for Leicester City since joining from AS Monaco in the summer window of 2019. The Belgium international has since played 135 Premier League games for the Foxes, registering 21 goals and 19 assists. Tielemans won the Leicester City 'Player of the Season' award for his performances in the 2020-21 season.

The 25-year-old is a highly technical midfielder who is known for his passing, shooting and tackling skills. He will add energy to the Reds' midfield and his good injury record could also tempt Jurgen Klopp to sign him.

Tielemans is in the final year of his contract at Leicester City. Liverpool could snap him up for free next summer as Naby Keita's replacement.

#2 Moisés Caicedo

Moises Caicedo impressed with his performances for Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo is currently among the most promising midfielders in the Premier League. Liverpool could target him to replace Naby Keita during the upcoming transfer window.

The 21-year-old has caught attention with his performances since joining the Seagulls last summer. He has played 22 Premier League games so far, registering two goals and one assist.

Caicedo impressed with his defensive work rate, passing and tackling skills, along with his understanding of the game. He has averaged 3.1 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, and 53.9 passes per 90 in the league this term.

The Brighton midfielder is on the radar of several top European clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United. Liverpool will have to pay a hefty transfer feeto bring him to Anfield as Naby Keita's replacement.

#3 Maxence Caqueret

Maxence Caqueret could replace Naby Keita at Anfield

Lyon's youth academy has produced several top-quality footballers in recent years, including Karim Benzema and Alexandre Lacazette. Midfielder Maxence Caqueret is the latest addition to that list.

The 22-year-old has played 104 senior games across competitions for the French club since making his debut in 2019. His key strengths are his tackling skills and anticipation, along with his ability to play defense-splitting passes.

The Frenchman has averaged 2.4 tackles, 0.7 interceptions, and 0.6 dribbles per 90 in the league this term. He also registered a passing accuracy of 87.1 per cent in Ligue 1.

According to Portuguese daily O Jogo (via LFC Transfer Room), Liverpool sent scouts to monitor Caqueret in March. They could make an approach for him next summer as a replacement for Naby Keita.

