"4 nil written all over it", "Make it look easy lads" - Fans react as Manchester City name XI to face Newcastle in FA Cup QF

Fans have reacted to Manchester City naming their XI for their FA Cup quarterfinal clash with Newcastle United at the Etihad on Saturday (March 16).

The Cityzens are coming off a 1-1 Premier League draw at Liverpool last weekend, squandering the chance to take over at the top. Nevertheless, they remain just one point off leaders Arsenal with 10 games to go.

The result extended their unbeaten run across competitions to 21 games as they turn their attention to Newcastle's visit. Manager Pep Guardiola has named a formidable XI.

Ortega Morena starts in goal in place of the injured Ederson. Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol are the four men at the back. Rodrigo, Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva are in midfield, while the in-form Erling Haaland and Phil Foden start upfront along with Jeremy Doku.

Fans foresee a resounding win for the Cityzens, with one tweeting:

"4 nil written all over it"

Another chimed in:

"Make it look easy lads"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Pep Guardiola's side won the competition last season, beating Manchester United 2-1 in the final, as part of their first continental treble.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United: A few tidbits

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City and Newcastle United are meeting in the FA Cup for the first time in four years since the Cityzens won 2-0 away in the 2020 quarterfinals.

The Magpies have an unenviable away record at City, losing 15 of their last 16 games across competitions, including the last nine, with their only win - 2-0 - coming in the EFL Cup in 2014.

Pep Guardiola's side have won their last six FA Cup quarterfinals since losing to Wigan 10 years ago. Meanwhile, Newcastle are looking to reach their first semifinal in the competition in 19 years, losing two quarterfinals since then, one of them to City in 2020.

The Cityzens are looking to become the first side in history to win consecutive continental trebles and a Premier League four-peat.