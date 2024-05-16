"400 more to come" - Manchester United star sends message to Marcus Rashford as latter reaches 400 game milestone for the club

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes sent a message to Marcus Rashford as the English forward reached the 400-game milestone for the club. The 26-year-old started his senior career at Old Trafford in 2016 and has been with the Red Devils ever since.

Manchester United's last home Premier League fixture this season, which ended in a 3-2 win against Newcastle United on May 15, marked Marcus Rashford's 400th appearance for the club. After achieving this milestone, the Englishman took it to social media and shared a picture of himself in United's jersey with the caption:

"It's a special feeling to say that I have played 400 times for United. ♥️ Thank you."

Bruno Fernandes commented on Rashford's celebratory post:

"400 more to come 🙌🏼."

Bruno Fernandes' comment on Marcus Rashford's celebratory post on Instagram.

Last month, manager Erik ten Hag spoke about the 26-year-old forward's performance this season and said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"This season, Marcus didn't give the performances and people have been very critical. We have to back him and everyone should back him to get back to the levels of last year when he scored 30 goals."

Expand Tweet

Marcus Rashford, whose contract with the Red Devils is valid until June 2028, has netted eight goals and provided five assists for the club so far this season. He has overall scored 131 goals and won the 2015–16 and 2022–23 FA Cup, the 2016–17 and 2022–23 EFL Cup, the 2016 FA Community Shield and the 2016–17 UEFA Europa League with the club.

Manchester United boss sends message to fans ahead of FA Cup final

Manchester United qualified for the FA Cup final after beating Coventry City 4-2 on penalties in the semi-final while Manchester City bagged a 1-0 win over Chelsea.

The cross-town rivals are set to face off at Wembley Stadium in the final in London next Saturday, May 25. The FA Cup is the Red Devils' only chance at bagging silverware for the season.

Erik ten Hag has claimed that his players will give their best to defeat the Cityzens.

"I promise the players will give everything to bring the cup back to Old Trafford," the Dutch manager said, via Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

The last time Manchester United won the FA Cup was in the 2015-16 season when they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the final.