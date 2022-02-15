5 European clubs target Barcelona youngster: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez is a reported transfer target for five European clubs.

Marca reports that teams from the Premier League, Serie A and the Bundesliga are interested in pursuing the Spain youngster. His contract with Blaugrana runs until 2024.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes [ @Luis_F_Rojo 🥇] | Nico González have attracted attention from many big clubs, including Manchester City, and two other from PL, one from Germany and one from Italy. Nico's priority is to continue at Barcelona where he feels very comfortable. #fcblive 🚨[ @Luis_F_Rojo🥇] | Nico González have attracted attention from many big clubs, including Manchester City, and two other from PL, one from Germany and one from Italy. Nico's priority is to continue at Barcelona where he feels very comfortable. #fcblive https://t.co/4UidxtdZoO

The 20-year-old Spaniard has been a regular fixture for Barcelona's side this season.

Since being called up from La Masia (Barca's academy) last August, he has registered two goals and as many assists in 27 games for the Catalan giants.

His impressive performances for Xavi's side have seen the player gain interest from a number of clubs.

His contract contains a 500 million buyout clause. Barcelona's ongoing financial issues may see the club listen to lower offers should any interest become concrete.

One club that Marca believe could be extra interested in Nico are Premier League leaders Manchester City.

They note that Pep Guardiola's side have a past connection with the player, with Gonzalez's father Fran Gonzalez having worked with the EPL giants.

Who is targeting Barcelona's Nico?

Nico is an extremely versatile talent who can play in a range of different positions.

He has been trialed in defensive midfield, central midfield and even as an attacking midfielder.

This adaptability lends itself well to any side looking to take on the Spaniard who many at the club believe is the long-term successor to Sergio Busquets.

At the young age of 20, Nico is a runner that can break the defensive shape of opposition. His vision on the ball allows him to play pinpoint passes as Barcelona transition forward.

ens @CharlosMagics Nico Gonzalez - Pump It Nico Gonzalez - Pump It https://t.co/4qbfhVYz2N

With City the only club touted with potential interest in the player, it will be interesting to see if other clubs are eyeing a move for the talented player.

City's neighbors Manchester United are on the lookout for a midfielder.

Pogba is looking increasingly likely to depart Old Trafford

Paul Pogba's future is doubtful at Old Trafford with his contract expiring in the summer. Nico's defensive credentials would benefit a United side lacking such a midfielder.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have been linked with a move for West Ham United's Declan Rice who is synonymous with being a driver on the ball. They could look at Nico as a potential alternative.

Bayern Munich could hold an interest in the Spanish midfielder as the future of Christian Tolisso is not guaranteed at the Allianz Arena.

The club flourished with Thiago Alcantara in the side after he joined from Barcelona and Nico's grace on the ball mirrors the former Bayern midfielder's.

Juventus are in need of reinforcements despite bringing in Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach in January.

Aaron Ramsey has departed on loan to Rangers and Arthur Melo is constantly linked with Arsenal.

Edited by Diptanil Roy