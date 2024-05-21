5 managers who can replace Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea ft Roberto De Zerbi 

Mauricio Pochettino has somewhat surprisingly parted ways with Chelsea after several months of speculation over his future. The Argentine coach guided the Blues to UEFA Europa League qualification but both parties have separated.

The Premier League giants' co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali will now be searching for a fifth permanent manager. Pochettino leaves having overseen 27 wins in 51 games, taking the west Londoners to the Carabao Cup final.

The search for his successor has started and several names have already been linked. We look at five managers who could become the new Chelsea manager.

5 managers who could replace Pochettino at Chelsea

Roberto De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi is available.

Roberto De Zerbi makes sense for several reasons, not least he's out of management after leaving Brighton & Hove Albion. The Italian coach has majorly impressed during his reign at the Amex, guiding the Seagulls to UEFA Europa League football.

Brighton won 38 of 89 games during De Zerbi's tenure, including famous wins against Chelsea and Manchester United. He's implemented an exciting brand of football at the Amex that led to a European campaign this season.

De Zerbi insists that he hasn't been in contact with any clubs since deciding to leave. He hinted he'd be interested in a Premier League job (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"There isn’t any club behind me. No one offered me a job at this stage. I hope to work in the Premier League again. I don’t know where or when."

Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim led Sporting CP to Liga Portugal glory this season.

Ruben Amorim has long been on Chelsea's radar amid an eye-catching reign at Sporting CP. The Portuguese tactician ended a 19-year wait for the Primeira Liga title during his first full season in charge in 2022.

There has been a ton of speculation over Amorim's future as he recently traveled for talks with West Ham United regarding their managerial vacancy. He admitted he'd made a mistake doing so.

Amorim has overseen 149 wins in 212 games since arriving at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in March 2020. He has two years on his contract and has earned plaudits for the use of his 3-4-3 formation.

Kieran McKenna

Kieran McKenna is one of English football's most exciting coaches.

Kieran McKenna is a bold name to be linked with the Chelsea job but the northern Irish coach's stock is growing. He's guided Ipswich City to back-to-back promotions, with The Tractor Boys back in the Premier League next season.

The former Manchester United assistant coach worked with the likes of Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. He's also been linked with replacing Erik ten Hag at Manchester United and Brighton's vacancy.

McKenna has overseen 74 wins in 125 games at Portman Road. It is believed the west Londoners want a young coach to take the reigns and the 38-year-old fits the bill.

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel may have unfinished business at Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel was in charge of Chelsea when the club's ownership changed hands in May 2022. The German coach was a fan favorite after guiding the Blues to UEFA Champions League glory in 2021.

However, Tuchel and the co-owners clashed over recruitment and he was sacked in September 2022. He headed to Bayern Munich in early 2023 but left the Bavarians after they surrendered the Bundesliga title.

Tuchel oversaw 63 wins in 100 games in charge at Stamford Bridge. He guided the west London giants to FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup triumphs alongside the Champions League win.

A return isn't off the cards as Tuchel was devastated when leaving two years ago. He felt his job was unfinished, although the Blues may need to move quickly as Manchester United are reportedly also interested.

Michel

Michel propelled Girona into a La Liga title race.

Michel has majorly impressed with Girona this season, leading them into an unlikely title race with Real Madrid and Barcelona. He has been in charge of Blanquivermells since July 2021 and they finished this season third.

The Spaniard may be eager to oversee Girona's first Champions League campaign but could be an attractive option for Chelsea. He's wowed fans with an attacking brand of football that saw them gain promotion only two years ago.

Michel has overseen 28 wins in 42 games across competitions in charge at the Estadi Montilivi this season. He's yet to manage outside of Spanish football which could complicate matters.