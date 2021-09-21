5 new signings who have exceeded expectations so far

Several signings were made as European heavyweights splashed the cash in the transfer market once again this summer. Having invested heavily in adding players to their ranks, these clubs have certain expectations they will require new signings to meet during the campaign.

It's still an early phase of the season, with just four to six games played across Europe's top five leagues so far. A number of clubs are positively waiting to see their summer signings step up and become influential. Others are already reaping the rewards of their investments.

With their incredible performances, some of these players have already exceeded expectations at their new clubs. Below, we take a look at five of them.

#5 Demarai Gray - Everton

Signing the attacker was a major coup for Everton

Demarai Gray joined Everton from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen for an unbelievable fee of just £1.7 million this summer. Considering his transfer fee, no one paid attention to the winger when he arrived at Goodison Park. But fast-forward two months and he's gone forward to establish himself among the finest attackers in the Premier League at the moment.

Demarai Gray has been a huge force to reckon within Everton's attack this season. His pace, dribbling skills and eye for goal have made him a huge threat to opposition defenders in the English top flight.

The Englishman made headlines when he scored for Everton in three consecutive Premier League games last month. The Toffees currently rank sixth in the table, tied at 10 points with fifth-placed Manchester City. They certainly have the attacker to thank for their impressive start to the campaign.

#4 Takehiro Tomiyasu - Arsenal

Arsenal's deadline day signing has enjoyed instant success at the Emirates

Many poked fun at Arsenal after they completed the signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu on deadline day, with some comparing the defender to legendary actor Bruce Lee. Little did they know how influential the Japanese will become at the Emirates Stadium following his €18 million transfer from Bologna.

Before the defender's switch, the Gunners had lost their three opening Premier League games. However, things changed for good immediately when Mikel Arteta introduced the Asian star on the right wing of the defense.

Squawka Football @Squawka Takehiro Tomiyasu for Arsenal against Burnley:



◉ 100% aerial duels won

◉ 100% duels won

◉ 79 touches (most)

◉ 5 total duels

◉ 5 recoveries

◉ 5 clearances

◉ 4 aerial duels

◉ 1 interception

◉ 1 tackle



Takehiro Tomiyasu has represented Arsenal in two games so far, with both ending in victories. More impressively, the Gunners are yet to concede a goal with the Japanese on the pitch. They're finally having better hopes for the season, having progressed from the relegation zone of the table to occupy the 13th spot.

