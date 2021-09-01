Ranking the 10 best signings from the summer transfer window (2021)

The 2021 summer transfer window was one of the most dramatic windows in recent years.

With the financial ramifications from the COVID-19 pandemic beginning to ease off, many clubs did not hesitate to splurge to land their targets. Of course, like in 2020, loan deals continued to be the preferred mode of business for many clubs.

Quite a few high-profile players chose this route to move to pastures anew this summer. Most of them did so to seek a different challenge or after they became surplus to requirements at their previous clubs.

With two of the game's biggest superstars changing clubs this summer, let's take a look at the ten best signings in the recently concluded transfer window:

#10 Antoine Greizmann (Barcelona to Atletico Madrid)

Antoine Griezmann in action for Barcelona

After an underwhelming two-season stay at Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann is back at his old stomping ground at Atletico Madrid.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner arrived with much fanfare at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2019. But the Frenchman had an underwhelming debut campaign at his new destination, scoring only 15 times and registering four assists in nearly 50 games across competitions.

Griezmann improved with the arrival of Ronald Koeman last season, producing a better return of 20 goals and 13 assists. With the exit of club legend Lionel Messi this summer, the Frenchman was expected to lead the line for Barcelona. But the form of new arrival Memphis Depay made Griezmann surplus to requirements.

He was even booed by Barcelona fans last weekend in what turned out to be his last game for the club. Griezmann, who has been linked with an exit all summer, only sealed his move to Atletico on loan on the last day of the transfer window.

The 33-year-old, who has scored 133 times for Atletico in 257 games, is all set to join forces with his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez. Griezmann will hope to rediscover his mojo and help the Rojiblancos successfully defend their La Liga title.

#9 Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes to Real Madrid)

Eduardo Camavinga has joined Real Madrid.

Touted as one of the best young defensive midfielders in the game at the moment, Eduardo Camavinga has moved from Rennes to La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid.

Camavinga was handed a Ligue 1 debut at only 16 by Rennes in 2018-19, for whom he went on to make almost a hundred appearances. The teenager caught the attention of Europe's top clubs by producing stellar performances in his next two seasons at Rennes.

He is also France's youngest debutant in more than nine decades. Camavinga arrived at Real Madrid after the Merengues beat the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and PSG for the player's signature.

Predominantly a deep-lying playmaker, the versatile Camavinga has a strong passing game and is good at tackles and interceptions. He is only likely to improve with more game time and possibly replace the club's aging midfielder Luka Modric.

#8 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa to Manchester City)

Jack Grealish scored on his full Manchester City debut

After a standout stint at Aston Villa, it seemed only a matter of time before Jack Grealish would move to a big club.

That duly happened this summer when reigning Premier League champions Manchester City splurged €117.5 million to snap up the midfielder. In the process, Grealish became the most expensive player in British football.

The 25-year-old is blessed with flair and creativity as well as an excellent end product to boot. Grealish has racked up 32 goal contributions (14 goals, 18 assists) in his last two Premier League campaigns. The versatile attacking midfielder also impressed during his limited game time for Euro 2020 finalists England.

Grealish, who can also play on the wings, scored on his first Manchester City start. He has also tallied an assist in his three games for his new club.

#7 Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan to Chelsea)

Romelu Lukaku has returned to Chelsea this summer.

Romelu Lukaku is one of the best strikers in the game at the moment. The Belgian has returned to Chelsea after a prolific two-season stint at Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Lukaku tallied an impressive 80 goal contributions (64 goals, 16 assists) in almost a hundred games for the Nerazzurri. But owing to their financial woes, Inter had to let go their prized asset for €115 million this summer.

Lukaku, who also enjoyed a prolific Euro 2020 campaign, has hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge. He scored on his second debut for the club against Arsenal and was impressive throughout the game. The Belgian, who last played for Chelsea in 2013, is expected to be a key player in the Blues' quest to win the Premier League this season.

