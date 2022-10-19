5 players who could replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United (October 2022)

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the final year of his contract with Manchester United. The legendary Portuguese forward tried to engineer an exit from the club this past summer but eventually ended up staying put at Old Trafford.

However, he does not seem to be a major part of new manager Erik ten Hag's plans. Ronaldo has started just two Premier League games so far this season and he hasn't been in great form either. He has scored just two goals and provided one assist in 12 appearances across all competitions so far this term.

The 37-year-old is very likely to leave the club at the end of the season. Ronaldo scored 24 goals and provided three assists in 39 appearances across all competitions last term. His departure will force Manchester United to look for an out-and-out centre-forward.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could replace Ronaldo at Manchester United.

#5 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

SSC Napoli v Liverpool FC: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen was linked with Manchester United during the summer transfer window. Superagent Jorge Mendes reportedly tried to engineer a swap deal which would have seen Napoli exchange Osimhen for Ronaldo.

Osimhen has established himself as one of the most promising young strikers in Serie A. He possesses blistering pace and he is also known for his excellent movement. The Nigeria international has, in an interview with The Independent in 2020, teased a future move to the Premier League. He said:

“Of course, one day I’d like to play for a big club in England. I’ve spoken to Odion [Ighalo] about it. He gave me very good advice, he’s a legend and a big brother.”

#4 Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

FC Internazionale v US Salernitana - Serie A

Lautaro Martinez has been on Manchester United's radar for a while now. According to reports, Manchester United had offered cash plus Anthony Martial to Inter Milan for Martinez earlier this summer. The Argentina international would be a great fit for Ten Hag's side.

He is quick and gifted in a technical sense. Ten Hag's side have pacy wingers and Martinez would help make United even more dangerous on the counter. In 195 appearances across all competitions for Inter Milan so far, Martinez has scored 79 goals and provided 26 assists.

Inter Milan are navigating a bit of a financial crisis and although they'd love to keep Martinez on their books, they are unlikely to be completely against a transfer.

#3 Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Brentford FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Ivan Toney won't be a high-profile replacement for Ronaldo but he could prove to be an incredibly effective one. Toney has been brilliant for Brentford and has done an excellent job in the Premier League. He scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 33 appearances in the league last term.

The Englishman has been in great form this season as well, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in 10 Premier League appearances so far. He possesses the ability to sniff out chances and is also a very mobile, strong and athletic striker.

Toney also shared a great connection with Christian Eriksen during the duo's time together at Brentford in the second half of the 2021-22 season. It would be a reunion that could help Manchester United strike gold.

#2 Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid v Manchester City Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Joao Felix has produced flashes of genius over the course of his Atletico Madrid stint. However, he has not yet fully delivered on his promise. There are claims that Diego Simeone's conservative system has held him back and Felix has been extensively linked with an exit in recent times.

According to A Bola, Felix's relationship with Simeone has reached a point 'beyond repair'. The Portuguese forward reportedly wants to leave the club as early as the January transfer window.

Felix would be an excellent long-term replacement for Ronaldo. Ten Hag has worked wonders with young talent before and could help Felix burgeon into the world-beater he has the potential to be.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Atleti



“João Félix not being starter? He has not changed at all, so his teammates who compete with him are in a better moment and the coach understands that”. Diego Simeone on his future: “I can’t imagine being anywhere else other than here, Atletico Madrid”.“João Félix not being starter? He has not changed at all, so his teammates who compete with him are in a better moment and the coach understands that”. Diego Simeone on his future: “I can’t imagine being anywhere else other than here, Atletico Madrid”. ⚪️🔴 #Atleti“João Félix not being starter? He has not changed at all, so his teammates who compete with him are in a better moment and the coach understands that”. https://t.co/vqB74M3ONa

#1 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton FC - Premier League

Harry Kane is nearly irreplaceable at Tottenham Hotspur. But Kane can't be faulted for wanting to leave the club in search of silverware. It is only fitting for a player of his stature to have won a few trophies in his club career and it is unlikely to happen at Spurs.

He has been heavily linked with an exit and Chelsea and Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in him. Manchester United could yet enter the race and secure his services. Kane won't come for cheap but he is one of the best strikers the Premier League has ever seen and still has at least five more years at the top.

He would be an upgrade on Ronaldo on current form.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes