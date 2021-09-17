5 things you did not know about Lionel Messi's son Mateo Messi

Mateo Messi, the middle child of Lionel Messi and wife Antonella Roccuzzo, is no stranger to the internet. The six-year-old boy was born back in 2015 and is regarded as the most mischievous amongst Lionel Messi's three sons.

Earlier this summer, Mateo Messi was enrolled at the PSG academy after Lionel Messi decided to switch allegiances to the Ligue 1 giants. While he is expected to follow in the footsteps of his father, it remains to be seen if Mateo Messi can live up to the lofty expectations.

beIN SPORTS USA @beINSPORTSUSA Mateo Messi demonstrating his skills with the ball in Paris! 😍⚽️🇫🇷



Mateo Messi demonstrating his skills with the ball in Paris! 😍⚽️🇫🇷



Despite the stardom enjoyed by Lionel Messi, there is very little information available on his personal life. The Argentine is not someone who is flashy and likes to keep things private. However, he has often commented on the antics of Mateo Messi during his time with the kids at home.

On that note, let's explore five things you probably didn't know about Mateo Messi.

Note: This article was inspired by the "Soccer Stories - Oh My Goal" channel on YouTube.

#1 Mateo Messi imitated Lionel Messi's iconic goal against Real Madrid

Lionel Messi scored an iconic goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League back in 2011. Many consider the solo effort to be one of his best ever goals at Barcelona.

Notably, Mateo Messi has imitated his father by replicating his version of the same goal in their backyard. The young boy can be seen dribbling towards goal and even falling down like Lionel Messi after firing the ball into the back of the net.

As soon as the ball crashed into the back of the net, young Mateo Messi also replicated his father's trademark goal celebration.

#2 Arbeloa jokingly urged Real Madrid to sign Mateo Messi

Former Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa once jokingly urged the club to sign Mateo Messi. The suggestion came from the full-back after it was revealed that Mateo Messi always cheered for Real Madrid's goals while watching football.

Apparently, Lionel Messi's second child Mateo did it to annoy his older brother Thiago, who is an ardent Barcelona fan. Mateo is considered the troll of the family as he always makes fun of Lionel Messi when he loses a game as well.

#3 Big fan of Harry Potter and Gryffindor

Mateo Messi is extremely fond of the Harry Potter movie series. He has been seen dressed up as the main character in the past, mimicking scenes from the movie. Mateo, along with his older brother Thiago, have attended carnivals by embracing the Harry Potter cosplay.

Understandably, he also prefers the Gryffindor house like his hero Harry in the movie.

#4 Lionel Messi often plays the bad cop due to Mateo

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is undoubtedly a world beater on the pitch, but he has been open about his trouble in handling Mateo Messi. While Lionel Messi describes his first son Thiago as an angel, he has always backed Mateo to be notorious.

mateo messi is already a legend but he only just turned 6. crack!



The Argentina captain has openly admitted that he is often forced to play the bad cop at home to try and keep Mateo Messi in check. Certainly, Lionel Messi's duties on the pitch and outside of it are completely different.

#5 Like Lionel Messi, Mateo also reunited with a friend at PSG

Lionel Messi's return to PSG has helped the Argentine reunite with his former Barcelona team-mate Neymar. However, what many people do not know is the fact that Mateo Messi is also close friends with Neymar's son, Davi Lucca.

With both their fathers now playing together at PSG, Mateo and Davi have been handed the chance to reunite after several years. Undoubtedly, the young Mateo Messi will be delighted to have met his friend again.

