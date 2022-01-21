6 clubs interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal revealed: Reports

As many as six clubs from different parts of the world are interested in signing former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang hasn’t had the best of times at Arsenal in recent months. He was frozen out of the starting lineup and then suspended by Mikel Arteta following a disciplinary breach. He was expected to play a part for Gabon at AFCON but has had to return without playing a single minute.

Arteta himself recently claimed that he was unsure when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make a return to play for the club. However, multiple clubs have expressed interest in recent weeks with a loan bid from Riyadh-based Al-Nassr already having been received by the club.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says his "heart is absolutely fine" following medical checks, as PSG, Juventus and AC Milan all enquire over the Arsenal striker's availability! Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says his "heart is absolutely fine" following medical checks, as PSG, Juventus and AC Milan all enquire over the Arsenal striker's availability! 👇 https://t.co/oCwVddW68B

Five other clubs interested in the 32-year old striker include some of the biggest, with the likes of Juventus, AC Milan, PSG, Marseille and Sevilla all said to be keeping track of Aubameyang.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts update about his health amidst rumors of leaving Arsenal

Arsenal were keen to get the Gabon international back once they learned about his heart condition. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang registered a positive COVID-test in the buildup to the AFCON and had to return without playing a single minute. Aubameyang was said to be having trouble with his heart and returned to London to get an MRI scan and ECG to get a diagnosis.

However, the striker posted on Instagram earlier today claiming he was healthy and was working towards making a recovery. Mikel Arteta might be unsure when the striker can make a return. However, in his absence, he has had to depend on Alexandre Lacazatte and Eddie Nketiah.

The two strikers are set to become free agents in the summer and the club might end up losing both without a fee. Meanwhile, Aubameyang is under contract until 2023 and is currently the highest-earning member of Arteta’s squad currently. In such a scenario, the club's preference would obviously be to get the most of the star at least until he is contracted at the club.

Of course, the 32-year old still has a few years left at the top despite not being in the best of form since last season. Either way, the only discernable reason why Aubameyang didn't end up being sold in January is that the club are hopeful of seeing their former captain make a return.

