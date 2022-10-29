“A better league, a better life for you and for your family” - 25-year-old midfielder admits he’s ‘disappointed’ after failed Chelsea move

Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez has commented on his collapsed move to Chelsea in the summer.

The Mexican midfielder was denied the opportunity to join the Blues after Ajax rejected a £43million offer in the latter stages of the transfer window.

He started by explaining what the move would have achieved for himself and his family, telling ESPN Netherlands (via TheEuropeanLad):

"As a player you are aware that this would change everything. A better league, a better life for you and for your family. This is what it's all about for me. I am here for my love for football but also for my family."

Alvarez admitted he was disappointed not to have secured a transfer to Stamford Bridge (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I am very disappointed about it. But I am convinced that one day a big club will come. We never expected Chelsea to put in another bid at the end of August. It was a difficult situation. Ajax couldn't do anything”.

Edson Álvarez @EdsonAlvarez19 🏼🦁 🏼 Let them be wrong about you. There is nothing to prove.🏼🦁 Let them be wrong about you. There is nothing to prove.👉🏼🦁👈🏼 https://t.co/y9oe9z3vGD

The Mexican refused to train following Ajax's rejection of the £43 million bid but came back into the team after it became clear he would remain in Amsterdam.

He has made 16 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

However, Chelsea are reportedly still interested in the midfielder but face competition from Manchester United for his signature.

Alvarez watched as teammates Lisandro Martinez and Antony headed to Old Trafford alongside former manager Erik ten Hag over the summer.

The Mexican has three years left on his current deal at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Alvarez joined Ajax from Mexican outfit America in 2019 for £13.5 million and has won the Eredivise title twice and the KNVB Cup in that time.

Chelsea are keen to start contract talks with Mateo Kovacic

The Blues want to commence talks over new deal for Kovacic

One midfielder Chelsea want to remain at Stamford Bridge is Kovacic, who has two years left on his current deal.

The Croatian has impressed since joining the Blues from Real Madrid for £40.5 million in 2019 following a season-long loan at Stamford Bridge.

He has made 13 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Mateo Kovacic puts Chelsea 1-0 in the lead with this first-time screamer!!



#UCL A worldie out of nowhere...Mateo Kovacic puts Chelsea 1-0 in the lead with this first-time screamer!! A worldie out of nowhere...Mateo Kovacic puts Chelsea 1-0 in the lead with this first-time screamer!! 😱#UCL https://t.co/dTZ0zGMvnu

According to the Evening Standard, Graham Potter's side will look to open talks over a new deal with Kovacic following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Kovacic is settled in London with his wife Izabel Andrijanić and their two-year-old son Ivan.

The midfielder has won both the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League during his time at Chelsea.

