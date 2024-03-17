"A big ego", "He simply doesn’t care" - Chelsea fans want 'selfish player' sold in the summer

Chelsea beat Leicester City 4-2 on Sunday (March 17) to reach the FA Cup semifinals. However, Blues fans were furious with Raheem Sterling's performance and called him out on X.

Goals from Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer put Mauricio Pochettino's side 2-0 up at half-time. The Foxes hauled themselves back on level terms after the break, thanks to an Axel Disasi own goal and one from Stephy Maviddi.

However, stoppage time strikes from Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke put the Blues through to the last-four. Nevertheless, fans had a go at Sterling, terming him 'selfish' and urging the club to sell him this summer.

"Get Sterling on a flight to Saudi," one tweeted.

Here are some of the other top reactions:

"Sterling to Saudi straight no long talk"

"12 Days for Sterling to take a trip to Saudi & find a club for a summer move. We need positivity around the squad, I believe he doesn’t bring that as he is a selfish player"

"all that experience you'd think sterling wouldnt be the selfish one, and the younger players would but nope, its sterling having a big ego and never passing"

"Sterling seems to have emotionally and mentally checked out of the team. He simply doesn’t care, self centred and selfish"

"Sterling and Sanchez better start learning Arabic because Saudi is calling"

"The board should be negotiating a deal for Sterling with the Saudi clubs now"

"Just ship him and Sterling to Saudi pls"

"Sterling must be the first player to go to saudis"

"Raheem Sterling is absolutely horrendous. #1 priority in the summer is to sell him"

Chelsea plans to let Raheem Sterling go in the summer

Raheem Sterling has been playing way below his usual standards this season, so Chelsea appear inclined to let him go at the end of the season, according to Football Insider (via TeamTalk).

The Blues want to part ways with several players in the summer to avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions. One of the players who could leave is Sterling. According to the aforementioned report, the problem is that the star striker is under a lucrative contract, which means a transfer to Saudi Arabia looks like the only feasible option.

Raheem Sterling has seven goals and four assists in 31 appearances this season. He got booed by Chelsea fans on Sunday, and it appears that his future with the club is in jeopardy.