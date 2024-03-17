Chelsea set to hand new contract to star signing - Reports

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are set to offer summer signing Cole Palmer a new contract. The report claims that the Blues' board has been impressed with Palmer's performance this season and the new deal will include a significant pay rise for the attacking midfielder.

Cole Palmer, who rose through the ranks at Manchester City's youth setup, joined the Blues in a move reportedly worth £40 million last summer. He made 41 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

Palmer's current deal with the Blues expires in the summer of 2030. So far this season, he has played 33 times for Chelsea across all competitions and has scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists.

On Sunday, March 17, Cole Palmer scored his 13th goal of the season, as the Blues stood tall against Leicester (4-2) and secured their spot in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Cole Palmer optimistic about Chelsea turning things around under Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea have been struggling this season and are currently 11th in the English Premier League standings with 39 points from 27 matches. Clinching a spot in the UEFA Champions League appears to be a long shot for the Blues, as Aston Villa and Tottenham are 17 and 14 points ahead of them, respectively.

Despite their struggles, Cole Palmer remains optimistic that the team will turn things around under Mauricio Pochettino.

"I feel like you guys don't see it every day on the training pitch, what we do.... I think what we are building, fans will see what we are doing," Cole Palmer said (via the Mirror).

"The manager has said to us, we see every day what the fans say, so he has said to us to stick together, you believe in us, the players believe in the manager, and eventually we will see it."

Mauricio Pochettino has received criticism from fans amid the team's current struggles, but the management reportedly has no desire to part ways with him. The Argentine manager is under contract with the Blues through the summer of 2025, with the club having the option to extend it for another season.

Chelsea will shift their attention to the must-win games against Burnley and Manchester United when the English Premier League returns to action after the international break.